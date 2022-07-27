UK’s Biggest Mortgage Lender Expects Housing Market to Slow

UK’s Biggest Mortgage Lender Expects Housing Market to Slow
Aisha S Gani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender expects the housing market to slow in the coming year, as rising interest rates make loans more expensive for borrowers and property prices finally begin to fall.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive officer of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, said the bank’s open mortgage book rose just 1% in the three months through June and now stands at £296.6 billion. This growth was helped by customers rushing to remortgage as they seek to lock in prices before rates increase, bringing to an end several years of cheap deals fueled by intense competition among capital-laden lenders.

“We in turn are actively engaging with our customers to ensure that they are aware of their alternatives and to help with any consequent steps,” Nunn told analysts after the bank’s earnings on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is preparing to raise rates several times this year in an attempt to stem the highest inflation in four decades. Nunn told journalists he sees many customers making “really difficult choices around spending” so they can afford their energy bills and other steeply rising costs.

UK homeowners are more vulnerable to rising borrowing costs because most fix their mortgage for two to five years, compared with as many as 30 years in the US. Bloomberg Economics expects the Bank of England to raise the benchmark lending rate to 2.25% by year end.

As part of its downgrades to economic forecasts on Wednesday, Lloyds now expects house prices to grow just 1.8% this year, and fall 1.4% next year. For now, though, prices are defying the wider economic uncertainty, partly due to a lack of properties on the market, according to data from Halifax earlier this month that showed record prices after 13% year-on-year growth.

Nunn said the current downturn was a “very different shock” compared to recent recessions, but said the playbook of stable employment and inflationary pressures had been seen elsewhere in Mexico, India and south east Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Posts $1.6 Billion Loss in Fresh Blow to Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG posted its third straight quarterly loss after investment banking revenue declined and clients pulled money, underscoring the Swiss firm’s challenges in exiting its worst slump since the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills

  • Telecom Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the telecom industry, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • Viasat Explores Sale of Part of Government Services Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Viasat Inc., the geostationary satellite company, is considering a sale of part of its government services unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-Chi

  • T-Mobile Tops Subscriber Estimates After Rivals Hit Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. raised its subscriber growth forecast for the second straight quarter, blowing past inflation-related setbacks that ensnared rivals AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces

  • Dollar creeps lower as large Fed rate hike looms

    The dollar edged further away from recent 20-year highs on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points to tame soaring inflation. Money markets are betting that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points (bps), with an outside chance of a larger 100 bps hike. Traders expect the Fed to take the rate to as high as 3.4% by year-end to help bring inflation back to target.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • With the Fed expected to raise interest rates, should you wait to buy a house or car? Here’s how to decide.

    The Fed is expected to lift a key benchmark rate by 75 basis points. Here are steps to take if you're considering a major rate-sensitive purchase.

  • US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns

    "The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Here comes a 'flurry' of retail bankruptcies, former retail CEO warns

    It could be about to get real ugly for struggling retailers, warns one industry veteran.

  • The Market Could Begin Correcting When This 1 Thing Happens

    There's one financial metric that typically surges just before every crash. When it recedes, it could indicate that the market is starting to recover.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • Walmart just issued a major profit warning. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicted the mega-retailer's problems

    Burry said inflation would hit consumer demand, and retailers would cut prices to shift inventory, eroding company earnings. Walmart saw exactly that.

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • China Detains Former Chief Of Leading Chipmaking Giant: FT

    Beijing has detained Zhao Weiguo, the former head of a vast Chinese conglomerate with state backing and deep investments in the global tech sector, the Financial Times reports based on local media stories. The 54-year-old, who helmed cash-strapped chipmaking giant Tsinghua Unigroup for a decade, was taken from his home by authorities in mid-July. The detention report follows years of heightening scrutiny of Tsinghua after Zhao struggled to repay and refinance the company's large debts. Zhao made

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘Mild, spicy, mad hot’: Here are Jim Cramer’s 3 recession scenarios — and his top stock picks under each one

    Even recessions come in different flavors.

  • Boeing surprises with positive cash flow, sets eyes on Dreamliner restart

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co on Wednesday surprised Wall Street by generating cash from operations in the second quarter and stuck to its cash flow goal for the year in a sign the planemaker was gradually overcoming costly production snarls. Shares of the U.S. planemaker rose 2.7% as 737 MAX jet deliveries more than doubled and Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said Boeing was in the "final stages" of preparing to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries. While the company posted a wider-than-expected adjusted loss due to charges, operating cash flow came in at $81 million in the quarter.