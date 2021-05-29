UK Billionaire’s Daughter-in-Law Questioned in Belize Cop’s Death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tracy Connor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Belize Police via Facebook
Belize Police via Facebook

The daughter-in-law of a politically connected British billionaire was being questioned in Belize on Friday in connection with the death of the high-ranking police official the night before, local outlets reported.

Jasmine Hartin, who is married to the son of Lord Michael Ashcroft, was reportedly socializing with Superintendent Henry Jemmott before he was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities have not said whether they believe he was murdered, killed accidentally, or died by suicide. “We have to look at every possibility,” Police Chief Chester Williams said at a news conference, according to Belize’s Channel 5 news.

Hartin has not been charged with any crimes. She initially did not cooperate with investigators and retained the former attorney general of Belize as her lawyer, Williams said. The attorney had not made any public comment about the investigation as of Friday night.

Hartin is a U.S. national who lives in Belize with her husband, Andrew Ashcroft, the youngest son of Lord Ashcroft, a top donor to the U.K.’s Conservative Party who once served as Belize’s ambassador to the United Nations and has extensive business holdings in the country.

Hartin’s LinkedIn profile says she is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize resort, which had its grand opening just two weeks ago.

According to the police chief, Hartin and Jemmott were out drinking a pier in San Pedro at 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning—past COVID curfew—when a single gunshot rang out.

“Upon investigating, police found the female on a pier and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing,” Williams told reporters. “And inside the waters, right near the pier, police recovered the lifeless body of Mister Jemmott, with one apparent gunshot wound behind the right ear.”

He said the weapon used was Jemmott’s service gun, which was recovered at the scene.

The chief said he was treating the investigation like any other case despite the immense wealth, political connections, and high profile of the Ashcrofts.

“Someone is responsible for his death. We owe it to him to ensure that we investigate properly and bring that person or those persons to justice,” Williams said of the victim.

“I can emphatically state that I have not received any calls from anybody above me directing that we deal with the matter in one way or the other.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Mount Nyiragongo: Why DR Congo fears the explosive power of a lake

    Volcanic activity has raised fears of a rare eruption at Lake Kivu in the country's east.

  • The Hurricanes were forced to look within, and they found what they needed to find

    “There’s no quit in us,” said Dougie Hamilton after the Hurricanes came from behind to close out the Predators.

  • Married Military Couple Shot To Death In Front Of Their Home In Suburban Virginia

    Investigators in northern Virginia are hunting for an assailant in a brutal double murder after a married couple was “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range” in their front yard on Wednesday morning. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, were found gunned down in their front yard in Springfield, Fairfax County police said. First responders who arrived after a 9:20 a.m. emergency call attempted to give first aid to the couple, but both were pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Two other people were found unharmed inside the home in the quiet suburb, authorities said. “They did nothing wrong. They were gunned down. They were outside,” Maj. Ed O'Carroll, bureau chief of Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics for Fairfax County police, said at the press conference as he made a plea for community help in finding the gunman’s vehicle. A 2018 light-colored Nissan Altima with Maryland plates 1EF1479 was seen fleeing the scene, he told reporters. On Monday, a robbery was reported at the McDaniel residence, and authorities have said that they believe there is a “direct correlation” between a dispute related to that incident and the homicides, though they told reporters that the investigation is ongoing and the motive is still unclear. "The shooter or shooters, we strongly believe, are known to a relative of our two victims," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. "I can tell you this, this was not a random act of violence, not at all." Edward McDaniel was a doctor at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, his mother told the Washington Post, and Brenda McDaniel was a retired military nurse. The couple has a 19-year-old son, who was home at the time of the shootings, and Brenda has an older son from a previous relationship. "He was one of the kindest and most generous human beings alive,” Felice McDaniel said of her son, Edward. Police have asked that anyone with information come forward to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for the apprehension of the suspect in the killings.

  • New NY bill would ban fired police officers from getting re-hired

    New York is taking steps toward holding police officers accountable. Lawmakers have proposed the Wandering Officers Act which will prohibit police officers from joining the force who have been fired in or out of state, as reported by ABC News. “What this bill basically says is any cop that has been fired, either within state and within police jurisdiction, or from a police jurisdiction out of state, you can not be hired in New York state,” said the bill’s sponsor, New York State Sen. Brian Benjamin, to ABC New York station WABC.

  • Is coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community over? No, but it could be someday.

    Could the traditional "coming out" narrative someday be a thing of the past? The answer – much like the coming out experience itself – is nuanced.

  • 'We're on the cusp': Indian COVID variant warning after cases double in a week

    The continued spread of the variant is raising fresh doubts over the government's plans to lift all lockdown restrictions in England on 21 June.

  • Police cuts, Black icon references bring out tension at Durham City Council meeting

    A council member rebuked another for invoking Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, John Lewis and Pauli Murray in explaining his support for reducing police force numbers.

  • Blake Shelton Admits Reba McEntire Was "Hard on Me" for His Tweets

    This explains a lot ...

  • Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Run from Jesse Plemons' Villain in New Jungle Cruise Trailer

    Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ on July 30

  • Ivica Zubac with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/28/2021

  • Some people still face barriers to getting a COVID vaccine, CDC says. Here’s who

    Disparities are increasing even though all Americans are eligible to get a shot.

  • You Can Get Motorized Pool Tubes To Race Through The Water All Summer Long

    On your mark, get set, go! 💦

  • Biden administration to reimpose sanctions on Belarus

    The Biden administration on Friday announced new crackdowns against Belarus as punishment for forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest an opposition journalist.The big picture: The announcement comes hours after Aleksandr Lukashenko met with ally Vladimir Putin in Sochi. President Biden will be meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on June 16.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The United States on June 3 will reimpose full blocking sanctions against nine state-owned companies, which had previously been granted sanction relief "under a series of General Licenses by the Treasury Department."Belarus has been a target of U.S. sanctions in the past, particularly after Lukashenko claimed victory in a highly disputed election last summer and authorized violent crackdowns on protestors.The European Union announced earlier in the week that it would impose additional economic sanctions following the hijacking.The Treasury Department is also working on a new executive order, which would provide Biden further latitude to increase sanctions against the Lukashenko government and its allies. The White House reiterated its continued cooperation with its European allies, as well as the State Department's travel warning for U.S. citizens. The statement also includes the Federal Aviation Administration's advisory for U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.What they're saying: "We call on Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups that leads to the conduct of free and fair Presidential elections under OSCE auspices and monitoring," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on behalf of the White House.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why getting an abortion before 6 weeks of pregnancy is almost 'impossible'

    Most people don't know they're pregnant two weeks after a missed period. Making the decision, finding a provider, and securing funds takes time too.

  • Hungarian government eyes majority stake in Budapest Airport

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government aims to start talks on acquiring a majority stake in Hungary's main international airport in Budapest, it said on Friday, saying its privatisation had been against the country's "strategic interests". Earlier the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported that the Orban government, which has expanded state ownership in several key sectors, was eyeing a majority stake in the airport, citing unspecified industry sources.

  • Titans' Janoris Jenkins says his $250K Rolls Royce was stolen from Atlanta airport

    Jenkins expects the Atlanta airport to replace his luxury car "within a week."

  • Jill Biden Ditches Her Signature First Lady Dress Style for a Chocolate Suit & Leopard Pumps

    Jill Biden has showcased a new look.

  • European firefighters help Sri Lanka with 7-day ship fire

    European firefighters and salvage experts have joined Sri Lankan crews battling a seven-day fire on board a container ship carrying chemicals, officials said Thursday. The fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl, which is anchored off Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, and a large number of containers have tumbled into the sea. X-Press Feeders, which operates the ship, said firefighters and salvage experts flown in from Europe were working with local authorities to try to save the vessel and its cargo despite the adverse weather due to the onset of southwest monsoons.

  • Kendall Jenner Just Wore the  Friends -Inspired Dress Trend You're About to See Everywhere

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • 'It means everything': Mary J. Blige inducted into NYC's Apollo Walk of Fame

    Mary J. Blige has nine Grammy Awards, eight multi-platinum albums, two Academy Award nominations, and now, the singer songwriter has a plaque on the Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame. Blige, also known as the queen of hip-hop soul with millions of fans across the globe, was inducted into the Walk of Fame on Friday just outside the legendary theater in Harlem. If it wasn't for the Apollo, we wouldn't have a chance.