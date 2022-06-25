UK body to recommend 4-5% pay rise for 1.5 million health workers - Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Christmas Day in a London care home
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - British public-sector health workers should receive an annual pay rise of 4-5% this year, a government advisory body plans to recommend, according to a report in the Guardian newspaper on Saturday.

Surging consumer price inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, means workers are pushing for bigger than normal pay rises, and there have been widespread strikes in Britain's privately operated rail industry over the past week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said pay restraint in the public sector is needed to save money and reduce the risk of a longer-term inflationary spiral.

Average pay excluding bonuses in the public sector in the three months to April was up by an annual 1.8%, compared with 4.8% in the private sector, official figures show.

The Guardian said the National Health Service Pay Review Body - a panel that makes annual pay recommendations to the government - would recommend an increase of "somewhere between 4% and 5%".

The body, which normally makes its annual recommendation in July, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Last year it proposed a 3% pay rise, which the government accepted.

It recommendations cover most staff other than doctors, dentists and senior managers in Britain's National Health Service, totalling almost 1.5 million workers.

In a submission to the review body in February, the health ministry said it had a fixed budget to last until 2025, and that there were "stark trade-offs between pay and other NHS spending" such as staffing levels and medical equipment.

($1 = 0.8155 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Just say the election was corrupt,' witnesses describe Trump's Justice Dept. scheme

    Three former U.S. Department of Justice officials testified that Donald Trump meddled in the department with the aim of overturning the election.

  • Peru’s Poor Need ‘Massive’ Food Support, Central Banker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s poor require “massive” government support to tackle a growing food crisis amid the highest annual inflation rate in a quarter century, central bank board member Jose Tavara said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Ro

  • Getting your young children vaccinated is best protection against COVID-19

    It's time to get your young children vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Retirement Comfort: How to Avoid Running Out of Money

    When it comes to retirement planning, one thing all of us worry about is whether we will have enough money to last. Financial professionals can help you plan for retirement now and ensure your money lasts through your golden years.

  • How to invest and manage risk amid rising economic uncertainty and elevated market volatility

    As the Federal Reserve fights decades-high inflation by aggressively hiking rates, investors are looking for direction, opportunities and actionable advice regarding risk management. Baird managing director and strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and what the current macro trends mean for the markets. Blikre demonstrates how to leverage the power of Yahoo Finance Plus for market technicals, fundamentals and portfolio management.

  • Johnson May Face New Ouster Effort After Election Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Supreme CourtUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived a confidence vote just two weeks ago, is facing fresh threats to his leadership after his Conservative Party lo

  • Maya Vander to Leave Selling Sunset , Other Cast Members' Futures Uncertain: Source

    The news comes just weeks after the Selling Sunset star announced her new real estate firm under Compass on Instagram

  • US Economy Will ‘Narrowly Avoid’ Recession in 2022 and 2023, IMF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is likely to slow in 2022 and 2023 but will “narrowly avoid a recession” as the Federal Reserve implements its rate-tightening plan to curb inflation, the International Monetary Fund said. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding

  • Zelenskyy urges Glastonbury crowd to spread truth about war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged music fans at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday to “spread the truth about Russia’s war ” on his country. Zelenskyy spoke to the crowd in a video message played at the British music extravaganza before a set by The Libertines. “We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer, but we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened — Russia has stolen our peace," he said.

  • What to expect from a recession 'everyone' sees coming: Morning Brief

    Recessions seems to be the talk of the town these days. So: if "everyone" knows a recession is coming, does that change what the downturn looks like?

  • Ultrawealthy Americans are flocking to get ‘golden visas’ in Europe amid political turmoil. Here are the top 2 places they’re going.

    A new report by Get Golden Visa predicts a “golden visa frenzy” after Roe v Wade decision as Americans look to work remotely abroad and escape inflation. The data doesn't lie.

  • This North Carolina city again ranks among nation’s best-run places. Here’s why

    The city has earned a top 10 spot several straight years.

  • Inflation is forcing Americans to change their diets: ‘We make vegetable soup’

    More than half of consumers say they have changed their eating and drinking habits to manage the rising cost of living, according to a new survey by global intelligence company Morning Consult. Consumers will usually cut their restaurant spending in response to high inflation, but as financial pressures deepen, they change their supermarket habits too, said Darren Seifer, food and beverage industry analyst with The NPD Group. In tough economic times, consumers start cutting back — switching to store brands or generic products that are cheaper than big-name brands, buying smaller sizes, and buying chicken instead of beef, Seifer said.

  • Indian startups laid off over 10,000 employees in the first six months of 2022

    Indian startups are cutting costs after investors like Sequoia and Matrix Partners India warned them against unsustainable cash burn.

  • The US is paying for a wasted decade in economic policy

    Rising prices and the Fed’s efforts to combat them have put the economy in a tight spot. A recession looms if the global economy doesn’t catch some breaks in the form of unclogging supply chains, extra production of oil and gas, or a deal to let Ukraine export more wheat. The causes of today’s rising prices aren’t necessarily avoidable, but it is possible, even easy, to imagine the US economy being in a better position to deal with this pressure.

  • A key economic bellwether just fell into a bear market - and it's happened before every recession in the last 30 years

    The price heading for its worst quarterly performance since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, adding to the mounting fears of recession.

  • Summers Urges Fed to Avoid 1970s Error of Easing Amid Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that it will be important for policy makers to allow any coming US recession to do the job of quelling inflation, and to avoid mistakes made in the 1970s, when surging prices became entrenched.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as Justice’s Home TargetedJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Bes

  • Aurora Cannabis Follows Tesla in Buzz-Killing Trend

    There have been a slew of high profile layoff announcements in recent weeks as CEO's prepare for what they expect to be a tough economic road ahead. While the electric vehicle maker will increase its hourly worker headcount -- those Model 3s aren't going to build themselves after all -- the layoffs will affect about 3.5% of the company's workforce. This round of layoffs comes just weeks after the company laid off 150 employees, including executive-level employees at its Drama Series, Spectacle and Event TV, and Comedy Series Divisions.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cost of living: People cut back on food shopping as price rises bite

    Retail sales fell 0.5% in May as households cut spending in supermarkets due to the rising cost of living.