UK Bonds Fall as BOE Confirms to Stop Buying Gilts This Week

Greg Ritchie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- UK government bonds slid and the pound erased gains after the Bank of England confirmed it plans to end its bond-buying intervention on Friday.

The yield on 30-year gilts -- favored by investors such as pension funds at the heart of recent market stress -- rose as much as 12 basis points to 4.92%. The Friday deadline had been in doubt after a report in the Financial Times said Governor Andrew Bailey had told lenders privately it could be continued.

The latest moves add to the volatile trading seen in UK markets ahead of the deadline. Bailey on Tuesday warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its support.

“Bailey’s words did sound harsh but from the BOE’s perspective they need to sound stern,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “The BOE has been very receptive to markets. If chaos continues we doubt that they will run away.”

The upward pressure in yields is not huge by recent historic standards, but still puts 30-year notes on course for their eighth day of losses, the longest streak this year. The rate on equivalent inflation-linked bonds, which the BOE started buying Tuesday to avert what it called a “fire sale”, rose as much as 13 basis points to 1.69%. The pound traded steady.

Bailey’s comments late Tuesday rattled both the pound and global markets, with US stocks turning lower in late trading as US Treasury yields rose. While the central bank has always said its support will end Friday, an industry group representing UK pension funds urged Bailey to extend the program at least until the end of the month, saying that programs hadn’t been given enough time to unwind their positions.

Ever since Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced a vast package of unfunded tax cuts, UK government debt has faced disorderly trading fueled by collateral calls from leveraged liability-driven investor strategies. While rising yields are generally a boon for these programs, the speed and scale of the recent move broke risk models and cash buffers, forcing the liquidation of assets.

In response, the BOE has made increasingly large interventions to protect financial stability. This week it expanded the amount of gilts it could buy in a given operation, launched the Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility designed to help banks ease liquidity pressures on LDI clients, and expanded purchases to inflation-linked debt after a record selloff.

“A longer-term solution is likely to be required in order to stabilise market conditions,” said Daniela Russell, head of UK rates strategy at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Pension funds are taking steps to address their liquidity issues but they are currently chasing a moving target as yields have continued to rise.”

(Updates throughout.)

