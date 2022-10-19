UK Bonds Drop on Inflation Uptick, BOE’s Gilt-Sale Plans

UK Bonds Drop on Inflation Uptick, BOE’s Gilt-Sale Plans
Alice Gledhill
(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds slipped after inflation returned to double digits and the Bank of England confirmed that it will start selling down its portfolio of gilts.

The 10-year yield climbed 9 basis points to 4.04%, while the pound fell 0.5% to $1.1261, erasing earlier gains. The moves came after soaring food prices drove inflation back to a 40-year high of 10.1% and an announcement late Tuesday that the central bank will proceed with active sales from Nov. 1.

There’s little chance of near-term respite. The prospect of further rate hikes as well as the reduction of central bank support as it pushes ahead with efforts to reduce its bloated balance sheet are set to buffet UK debt.

BOE Refocuses on Inflation Fight With Bond Sales in Two Weeks

Still, the BOE’s decision to exclude the long-dated bonds at the heart of the recent rout gave a boost to that part of the market. 30-year yields fell 10 basis points, compared with the move higher in shorter tenors.

“Given conditions look good enough to withdraw the temporary liquidity backstop, then they are arguably good enough to proceed with QT,” Citi strategists including Jamie Searle wrote in a note. “The BoE will be keen to underline its independence and not be seen to be helping the government fund itself.”

The BOE’s active gilt sales are part of its efforts to tighten financial conditions and bring inflation back under control. It has amassed a £800 billion-plus ($900 billion) portfolio after years of purchases aimed at lowering borrowing costs in the wake of the credit crisis and Covid pandemic.

The pace of planned sales is slow. When it announced quantitative tightening, the BOE said it aimed to reduce its balance sheet by around £80 billion a year through active sales and redemptions, a pace that implied about £10 billion of sales per quarter.

Policy makers are fearful of triggering yet another selloff in the bond market, particularly given sovereign issuance is set to rise sharply even after the near-total reversal of the government’s unfunded tax cuts. And with public-spending reductions looming, a severe recession is also looking ever more likely.

