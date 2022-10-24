UK Bonds Surge as Investors Pin Hopes on Fiscal Caution

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds surged after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to become prime minister, leaving Rishi Sunak as the frontrunner, in a development welcomed by investors who favor the former chancellor’s track record.

Short-dated notes led the rally, sending the yield on the two-year note lower by as much as 36 basis points to 3.44%. Traders are also slashing bets on the extent of interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England. The result of the contest could be announced as soon as today if Sunak emerges as the only candidate with sufficient backing from lawmakers.

Having served as chancellor in the government of Johnson, a potential Sunak premiership is seen as being better equipped to address the nation’s financial challenges. Liz Truss resigned last week after just weeks in the top job after a U-Turn on her key pledge of massive unfunded tax cuts and firing her first choice of chancellor. Her economic plan, including a big boost in borrowing to pay for tax cuts, rattled markets.

“Markets trust in his fiscal strategies,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “With a fiscally conservative PM, the amount of tightening required from BOE also eases.”

Sunak warned during the first leadership campaign -- in which he was beaten by Truss -- that the outgoing administration’s fiscal measures would push Britain’s economy to the brink of collapse. That explains some of the positive reaction on Monday, despite Sunak having given no public indication of what he’d do as prime minister since the summer months.

Once the initial optimism has faded, attention is likely to return to the UK’s bleak economic outlook: inflation at a 40-year high, soaring interest rates, depressed consumer sentiment and a potentially severe recession. Net issuance of gilts for the next fiscal year remains vast and borrowing costs are sky high.

Some of the so-called Truss premium is still priced into gilts. The 10-year yield is trading around 3.87%, nearly 40 basis points higher than where it closed on Sept. 22, the day before Truss’ mini-budget, since largely abandoned. The plans laid out that day triggered a massive bond rout that pushed yields to their highest in years and forced the central bank to step in to stabilize markets.

The pound gained Monday, climbing 0.2% to around $1.13 in morning trading in London. Still, it’s languishing well below the peaks reached during the first leadership contest over the summer, weighed down by huge economic and fiscal headwinds ahead.

