UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million

The United Kingdom will increase its humanitarian funding to Ukraine by 8.5 million pounds ($10.8 million), the U.K. announced on Feb. 24.

Six million pounds will be allocated to the Red Cross Movement, and 2.5 million to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, part of the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The announcement was made on the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K. is one of Ukraine's largest humanitarian donors and has committed to providing 357 million pounds in humanitarian aid since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, according to the announcement.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.

"The UK stands with Ukraine, and is committed to supporting the most vulnerable Ukrainians living through the horrors of this war," he said.

Read also: After 2 years of Russia’s full-scale war, Ukraine keeps fighting

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.