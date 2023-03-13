UK boosts defense spending in response to Russia and China

1
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Monday to increase U.K. military funding by 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) over the next two years in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the “epoch-defining challenge” posed by China.

The increase, part of a major update to U.K. foreign and defense policy, is less than military officials wanted. Sunak said the U.K. would increase military spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product “in the longer term,” but did not set a date. Britain currently spends just over 2% of GDP on defense, and military chiefs want it to rise to 3%.

The extra money will be used, in part, to replenish Britain’s ammunition stocks, depleted from supplying Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Some will also go towards a U.K.-U.S.-Australia deal to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Sunak will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego on Monday to confirm next steps for the military pact, known as AUKUS, struck by the three countries in 2021 amid mounting concern about China’s actions in the Pacific.

Britain last produced a defense, security and foreign policy framework, known as the Integrated Review, in 2021. The government ordered an update in response to an increasingly volatile world. Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine upended European security, and the U.K. is also increasingly concerned about what the government calls “the epoch-defining challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party’s increasingly concerning military, financial and diplomatic activity.”

Britain’s intelligence agencies have expressed growing concern about China’s military might, covert activities and economic muscle. Ken McCallum, head of domestic spy agency MI5, said in November that “the activities of the Chinese Communist Party pose the most game-changing strategic challenge to the U.K.”

That concern has sparked a government-wide catch-up campaign on China, including Mandarin-language training for British officials and a push to secure new sources of critical minerals that are essential to technology.

Sunak has also stressed the need for economic ties with China, to the annoyance of more hawkish members of the governing Conservative Party.

Speaking as he travelled to the U.S., Sunak said China “presents an epoch-defining challenge to us and to the global order. It’s a regime that is increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad, and has a desire to reshape the world order.”

But, he added, “you can’t ignore China” given the size of its economy.

“It’s right to engage with China, on the issues that we can find common ground and make a difference on, for example climate change, global health, macroeconomic stability,” he said.

“That’s the right approach whilst being very robust in defending our values and our interests.”

Recommended Stories

  • Over a dozen Chinese-based firms say they have minimal exposure to SVB

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Over a dozen Hong Kong-listed companies have stepped forward to say they had little or no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, the failed U.S. lender which has roiled investors and markets globally. Startup-focussed SVB Financial Group, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Chinese companies are making efforts to reassure clients and investors as the collapse of the U.S. bank could have a negative psychological impact on China's markets, since many tech start-ups, especially those with dollar funding, have opened U.S. accounts at SVB.

  • Britain's Sunak boosts defence spending to try to silence critics

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will spend an extra 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) to replenish ammunition stocks and fund the next phase of a submarine pact with the United States and Australia in an update to Britain's foreign policy framework. With his government unveiling the update to Britain's national security and international policy, Sunak, on a visit to the U.S., will also set out an "ambition" to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product in the longer term. Sunak hailed the move as a way "to ensure we are never again vulnerable to the actions of a hostile power", but his offer of 5 billion pounds is less than half of what some in his governing Conservative Party say is needed to be able to support Ukraine against Russia, while not leaving Britain vulnerable.

  • US Merchant Marine Academy rescinds vaccine mandate days after accusations of 'iIlegal attack'

    The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy lifted its vaccine mandate Friday after receiving a letter from Rep. Jim Banks calling it unconstitutional and "an illegal attack."

  • State lawmakers to roll out gun reform bills

    Today, lawmakers will be tackling gun reform in Lansing. Michigan Democrats are proposing a sweeping 11-bill gun safety package in response to the mass shootings at Oxford High School and Michigan State University. Safe storage laws, universal background checks, and red flag laws are the three main topics covered in the 11 bills that were drafted more than 15 months ago. Lawmakers began drafting the bills after the 2021 Oxford shooting. "So we all started barricading the door and our teacher started dialing the office, and I will never forget the look on her face, of terror. I didn't know if I would make it out. We didn't know where the shooter was inside the school we didn't know if our classroom was next," Oxford High School senior Dylan Morris said. Dylan was 17 years old junior when he survived the Oxford shooting. He lost four of his classmates that day and to ensure this would never happen again, he started a non-profit called “No Future Without Today.” The nonprofit's goal is to push for gun reform. "We need to be advocating for these sensible gun reforms as well as making sure that community members have affordable quality access to this care," he said. "It can't fall on the survivors to do this work."

  • 12 Most Stunning National Parks in the U.S.

    From the Great Smoky Mountains to Yellowstone, explore the best of America's natural wonders.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Will Smith, Chris Rock Slap During 2023 Oscars Opening Monologue

    "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show..."

  • Don’t Buy Gas on This Day of the Week

    Gas prices have declined, but filling up at the pumps will still set you back a hefty sum. When it comes to steep gas prices, it pays to know where and when to fill up. See: 10 Aldi Brand Products...

  • Wisconsin Dem Rep. Gwen Moore recently shoveled over $100K in campaign funds to sister

    Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore paid her sister more than $100K in campaign cash during the 2022 elections, Federal Election Commission records show.

  • Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, results, how to watch and latest odds

    England face defending champions France in Paris in the fourth round of this year's Six Nations Championship, with much of the pre-match talk surrounding Steve Borthwick's selection headache: Marcus Smith or Owen Farrell at No 10.

  • British Prime Minister Says China Presents ‘Epoch-Defining’ Challenge

    Britain committed an extra $6 billion to military spending, as U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to San Diego for a defense summit with the U.S. and Australia.

  • Kenya eyes a third more borrowing from World Bank to $1 billion

    Kenya and the World Bank have increased the amount under discussion for a potential budget support loan this fiscal year by a third to $1 billion, a document posted on the bank's website showed. Kenya's government had earlier indicated they were in talks for an amount of $750 million, but it has since been bumped up, the document showed. It is expected to make a decision before the end of Kenya's current financial year on June 30.

  • While insiders own 32% of Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

    Key Insights The considerable ownership by retail investors in Foresight Group Holdings indicates that they...

  • Is Markel Corporation (MKL) the Best Investment Option?

    Investment management firm, Davis Advisers, released its “Davis Financial Fund” 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund declined −8.91% slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Financials Index which returned −10.53%. Investments in property and casualty (P&C) insurance, foreign banks, and Berkshire Hathaway were the primary contributors […]

  • Tiger’s Post-Breakup Legal Tussle Spotlights NDA Limits

    The enforceability of nondisclosure agreements has been a hot topic in recent years, with controversies surrounding Dan Snyder, Cristiano Ronaldo and Deshaun Watson all involving NDAs. Add a Tiger Woods controversy to the list. Last week the famed golfer was sued in a Martin County (Fla.) circuit court by his former girlfriend of six years, […]

  • Flood watch is in effect for Merced ahead of more rain expected this week, forecasters say

    Meteorologists predict Bear Creek could crest above 23 feet on Wednesday.

  • Yosemite still closed: Park won't reopen until at least St. Patrick's Day due to winter weather

    Yosemite National Park will be closed until at least March 17, Saint Patrick's Day – and that's a best case scenario, the park says.

  • What Makes Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) an Interesting Investment Bet?

    Investment management firm, Davis Advisers, released its “Davis Financial Fund” 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund declined −8.91% slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Financials Index which returned −10.53%. Investments in property and casualty (P&C) insurance, foreign banks, and Berkshire Hathaway were the primary contributors […]

  • Storm breaches California river's levee, thousands evacuate

    A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.

  • Heavy rain over snowpack may lead to flooding in California

    Heavy rain from an atmospheric river storm is leading to an increased flash flood threat from Northern California into southern Oregon.

  • Nicaragua proposes suspending Vatican ties after comments

    Nicaragua ’s government said Sunday it has proposed suspending relations with the Vatican days after Pope Francis reportedly compared President Daniel Ortega’s administration to a communist or Nazi dictatorship amid a crackdown on the Catholic Church in the Central American country. Relations between the church and the Nicaraguan government have been deteriorating since 2018, when authorities violently repressed antigovernment protests. Ortega branded Catholic figures he saw as sympathetic to the opposition as “terrorists” who had backed efforts to overthrow him.