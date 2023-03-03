UK Braces for Arctic Blast as Winter Stages a Comeback

(Bloomberg) -- The UK is preparing for a late-winter blast, with temperatures dropping to unusually low levels in the coming days and snow expected in parts of the country early next week.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer,” said Chris Almond, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and eastern England are set to see snow from Monday, the weather agency said in a statement. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert for all of England, which is likely to be extended, it added.

A relatively mild winter has helped to keep energy prices in check so far this season, though the weather has been occasionally erratic. A cold snap hit parts of the country in December, and England just experienced its driest February in 30 years.

Temperatures in London are expected to be 6C below the seasonal average on Thursday, while in Manchester they will be 5.6C below normal on Wednesday, forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a daily note.

The late return of cold weather is partially due to a so-called sudden stratospheric warming, which can cause extreme cold in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Met Office. Meteorologists saw signs of such warming taking place from late last month and expect its colder impacts to continue.

“There’s the risk of more widespread wintry showers into the beginning of next week across northern and eastern areas,” Atmospheric G2’s Amy Hodgson said.

--With assistance from Celia Bergin.

