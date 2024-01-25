UK Breaks Off Free Trade Talks With Canada on Lack of Progress

(Bloomberg) --

The UK has paused talks to strike a free trade deal with Canada, citing a lack of progress.

Britain will only negotiate trade deals that “deliver” for its people and reserves the right to pause talks that aren’t moving forward, a government spokesperson said.

“We remain open to restoring talks with Canada in the future to build a stronger trading relationship that benefits businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” read a post published by Susannah Goshko, British High Commissioner to Canada, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The two countries announced the formal start of negotiations on a new trade deal with Canada in 2022, seeking to replace an interim deal put in place following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

A temporary arrangement that allowed a special quota of British cheese to be imported to Canada under low tariffs expired at the end of last year.

The Canadian government said it is disappointed that the talks have been paused, suggesting the lack of progress came from the British side.

The UK government’s decision to maintain market access barriers for Canada’s agriculture industry and unwillingness to reach a mutual agreement has stalled negotiations, said Shanti Cosentino, a spokesperson for Trade Minister Mary Ng.

She said Ng has been in touch with her UK counterpart, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, to express Canada’s disappointment.

“We have been at the negotiating table to get a good deal for Canadians,” Cosentino said in an emailed statement. “The UK is a long-standing trading partner and I am confident that we can negotiate an agreement that is win-win for Canada and for the UK.

“But let me be clear — we will not negotiate an agreement that is not good for Canadians — and not good for our Canadian businesses, farmers and workers.”

