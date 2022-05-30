UK business confidence ticks higher in May - Lloyds Bank

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour in London
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sentiment among British businesses edged higher in May, except for consumer-facing companies that are most exposed to the growing cost-of-living crunch, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer rose in May to 38% from 33% in April, its first increase since February, despite worries about a slowing economy.

Other surveys - like the closely-watched S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) gauge of business activity - have pointed to a sharp slowdown in the economy in May.

The Lloyds survey brought mixed news on inflation pressures. While the proportion of companies planning to raise prices eased by a percentage point to 57%, pay intentions remained strong.

Some 16% of firms intend to raise pay by 4% or more in the coming year - high by the standards of the Lloyds survey.

Other surveys have shown even heftier pay increases. Human resources data company XpertHR reported half of pay deals offered rises of 4% or more in the three months to the end of April, the highest median pay settlement since 1992.

Morale in the construction and manufacturing sectors improved, but in the retail sector it fell to its lowest since March 2021 when non-essential shops were still shut due to COVID restrictions.

"Business confidence improved this month and firms in general seem able to rebuild some of their margins through price increases," said Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking. "Consumer-facing industries, such as retail, are not feeling the same confidence uplift amid the widespread reports of a squeeze on household incomes."

Consumer prices rose 9.0% in annual terms in April, the biggest rise since 1982, according to official data published earlier this month.

The Lloyds survey showed the improvement in business confidence was strongest in London.

Lloyds surveyed 1,200 companies with annual sales of at least 250,000 pounds ($316,200) between May 3 and May 17.

($1 = 0.7906 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK audit shake-up targets big firms after spate of corporate failures

    Britain set out sweeping reforms of big company audits on Tuesday after high-profile collapses at builder Carillion and retailer BHS in recent years hit thousands of jobs and raised questions about accounting quality. The business ministry detailed changes to auditing and corporate governance that will be put into law, though the measures are unlikely to come into force until 2024 or later and smaller firms will be shielded from the new rules. In the meantime, the current watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), will have powers to vet audit companies and ban failing auditors, the ministry said.

  • Dimensional’s ESG Boss Voices Doubts Over Investing Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ESG industry faces attacks from a growing chorus of detractors, insiders are also starting to air their doubts around aspects of the investing form.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearJames Whi

  • Soccer-Abramovich completes Chelsea sale to Boehly-Clearlake consortium

    Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said on Monday, ending a three-month process to sell the club. The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead. Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Adler Pulls Development-Project Sale After Buyer Didn’t Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA called off the sale of a package of property developments over missing payments in the latest disruption for the troubled real-estate firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe compan

  • LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30th May 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.New Listings on LBank ExchangeScheduled this week starting on 30th ...

  • LBank Exchange Will List SHINJIRO (SHOX) on June 1, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SHINJIRO (SHOX) on June 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SHOX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 1, 2022.LBank x SHINJIROTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/125823_bba9433e3458c962_001full.jpgTo build a bridge between children, adolescents, new inves

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Ri

  • Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

    Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds. Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds. Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

  • Did Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.6%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Todd Boehly Completes Takeover of UK’s Chelsea Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- US investor Todd Boehly has completed his £4.25 billion ($5.4 billion) takeover of Chelsea Football Club from the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearChel

  • C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

    The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets.

  • Iran Ramps Up Uranium Enrichment While Stalling Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearAtomic monitors reported Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium jumped

  • Exclusive: Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources

    Credit Suisse is in the early stages of weighing options to bolster its capital after a string of losses have eroded its financial buffers, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The size of the increase would be likely to exceed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), but this has not yet been determined, said one of the people, who declined to be named because the deliberations are still internal. Selling shares to some of its major existing investors is the preferred option, but Credit Suisse has not ruled out tapping all shareholders, this person said.

  • Here's Why Alphabet Is Even Cheaper Than It Looks

    Year to date, Alphabet is down nearly 27%, based on fears of a cyclical slowdown in advertising dollars. With pessimism now being extrapolated across the digital advertising space, Alphabet looks quite cheap indeed -- even cheaper than its headline earnings would suggest. Of note, Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio, based on trailing-12-month earnings, has fallen all the way to 19.4.

  • Rogers agrees with Canada's competition bureau to put Shaw merger on hold

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said it will not proceed to close its proposed C$20 billion ($15.8 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc until it reaches an deal with the competition bureau or the competition tribunal gives its verdict. Rogers also signaled that it is open for a settlement with the bureau but said it does not agree with the bureau's conclusions for rejecting the deal and will contest the ruling. "Today's agreement with the Commissioner allows the parties to focus on addressing the Commissioner’s concerns with the Transaction in order to reach a settlement," said Rogers spokesperson in a statement.

  • Mexico's Cemex to fully operate UK cement plant on alternative fuel

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Cemex, one of the largest concrete producers globally, said Monday it would fully operate a cement plant in the United Kingdom on a type of alternative fuel, as the company looks to greatly reduce its carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The plant in Rugby, in England's West Midlands region, is Cemex's first to fully operate on "Climafuel," a mix of paper, cardboard, wood, carpet, textiles and plastics, the company said. Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement that the plant's conversion served "as the model for the rest of our regions."

  • Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until "substantial" reduction in inflation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, underscoring tensions at the central bank about how aggressively to tighten policy as it battles to bring down high inflation. Waller's comments came ahead of a meeting on Tuesday between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Joe Biden for a discussion called by the White House on state of the American and global economy.

  • Fed’s Waller Backs Half-Point Rate Hikes at ‘Several’ Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he wants to keep raising interest rates in half-percentage point steps until inflation is easing back toward the US central bank’s goal.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Average

  • Strawberries linked to hepatitis outbreak

    The FDA says there are 17 cases of hepatitis in California, Minnesota and North Dakota. The strawberries linked to the outbreak were sold at Walmart, Trader Joes, Kroger, Sprout and Aldi.

  • Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead: Indian Rapper-Turned-Politician Was 28

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a prominent Indian rapper-turned-politician, was shot dead Sunday while driving in the Mansa district of Punjab, police said. He was 28. Punjab police chief Viresh Kumar said Moose Wala — real name: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu — sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Roughly […]