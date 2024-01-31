UK businesses on edge as post-Brexit customs checks come into effect

The UK will finally roll out delayed post-Brexit border checks as of Wednesday on food, plant and animal products imported from the European Union – fanning fears of more price hikes and shortages.

The long-awaited move will affect household staples from across the Channel such as ham, sausages and cured meat, as well as butter, cheese and cream. It will also affect cut flowers.

The changes have been delayed five times because of fears about the knock-on effect on the sluggish UK economy and inflation, which remains elevated amid a broader cost-of-living crisis.

From Wednesday, companies must present certificates for sanitary and phytosanitary imports at the UK border. Some goods from Northern Ireland will also face full customs controls.

London had postponed the checks since leaving the EU's customs union and single market in January 2021, but UK exports have faced controls for products heading in the opposite direction.

Negative fallout

Marco Forgione, director general at the Institute of Export and International Trade, which represents UK importers, says most companies are "very" worried about negative fallout.

"Over 70 percent (of member firms) are very concerned about the impact of these changes," Forgione told French news agency AFP, citing a survey by the organisation.

This week's changes will cost UK businesses approximately €385 million euros (£330 million) per year in additional charges, according to government estimates.

The UK's National Farmers' Union argues such horticultural businesses face an "existential threat" from the rule changes, The Guardian newspaper reported.

