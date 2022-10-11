UK to Cap Revenues of Renewable, Nuclear Power Producers Starting in 2023

Ellen Milligan
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will cap the revenue of renewable and nuclear power producers from next year, a move the government says will lead to consumers paying a fairer price for clean electricity supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The temporary intervention -- dubbed a “cost-plus-revenue limit” -- will apply from the start of 2023, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement late Tuesday. Legislation will be introduced on Wednesday to enact the measures.

The plan will impact some of the country’s biggest renewable power companies, and is designed to stop producers making windfall profits as high gas prices dictate the cost of electricity. Details of how ministers will redistribute the revenue grab are sparse but the government said the measure will help consumers cope with rising bills.

“We have been working with low-carbon generators to find a solution that will ensure consumers are not paying significantly more for electricity generated from renewables and nuclear,” Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said in the statement. “Businesses and consumers across the UK should pay a fair price for energy.”

Power prices are more than five times higher than usual for this time of year leading some generators to make what the government has called “extraordinary profits.” But there are concerns that a measure that limits revenue or profits of low-carbon generation will deter the investment Britain needs to reach its emissions goals.

While the government has been in talks for weeks with industry, many of the details of the measure haven’t been ironed out, including what level the limit on revenue will be set at. The precise mechanics of the policy are subject to a consultation that’s yet to be launched.

‘Strange’ Proposal

“It’s disappointing that such a significant market intervention by the government has come with so little detail: all this does is create uncertainty,” Scottish Power Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Keith Anderson said in a statement.

The measures will apply to low-carbon generating assets not currently covered by so-called contracts for difference, a subsidy mechanism that fixes the price at which generators sell electricity. The department said it has the potential to save billions of pounds for British bill payers.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has ruled out an extension to a windfall tax on oil and gas profits, arguing it could curb future investment necessary to the UK’s energy security. The plan unveiled late Tuesday will cap excess revenues rather than all profits, but still risks discouraging industry from making the investments needed to overhaul Britain’s power system in the coming decades to slash emissions and increase domestic supplies.

“This crisis has been caused by the cost of gas and it’s strange the proposed solution is to cap the price of low carbon generation and to leave the gas sector untouched,” Anderson said. He added that the suggestion renewable generators are making extraordinary profits is “deeply” worrying because the power was sold before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

The cap will still allow generators in England and Wales to cover their costs, and receive revenue that reflects their operational output and investment commitment, according to BEIS. One factor being considered is the pre-energy crisis expectations for wholesale prices.

The program will stay in place until either markets return to normal or generators move onto other market arrangements, such as a CfD contract. Wednesday’s legislation also includes powers to run voluntary CfDs for existing generators from 2023, and puts into law the UK’s multi-billion-pound energy support package for both households and businesses.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Republicans Rally for Herschel Walker in Ailing Georgia Senate Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton campaigned alongside embattled Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday as he tries to reset a campaign beset by drama just weeks before Election Day. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ratio

  • Microsoft's plans to slash Eastside leases signal troubling trend for Bellevue

    The Redmond-based software maker doesn't plan to renew leases on 1.1 million square feet of Eastside office space next year.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $225.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Meta Unveils $1,500 Quest Pro VR Headset. It Has a Big Problem.

    Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse is coming to the workplace. On Tuesday, Meta CEO Zuckerberg announced the company’s next virtual reality headset, named Meta Quest Pro. “This is a high-end device designed for work,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote at Meta’s annual Connect developer event.

  • U.S., allies aim to continue hammering Russia over its 'egregious' war in Ukraine -officials

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "will clearly, vocally and repeatedly highlight the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on the global economy," one of the officials told reporters ahead of high-level meetings planned in coming days. Yellen will meet with counterparts from the Group of Seven rich nations on Wednesday and the Group of 20 major economies - which include Russia - on Thursday, during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

  • Jeb Bush Asks Trump What We'd All Like To Ask Him After Odd George H.W. Bush Claim

    The former Florida governor took issue with Trump's accusation about his father, the late 41st president.

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Reject Trump Classified Records Review

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents dispute and reject Donald Trump’s bid to have an outside special master review more than 100 records with classified markings.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Put

  • COLA is coming: Here’s how much Social Security benefits are likely to rise next year

    Retirees will have to wait a few more days to get official news about next year’s Social Security cost of living adjustments, but they are on track for an average benefit hike of $140 a month starting January, according to data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. According to the Social Security Administration the average monthly retirement benefit is $1,627. The Social Security Administration will use those numbers to calculate the official annual COLA.

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney

    "MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys," wrote one former federal prosecutor.

  • Trump acknowledged Herschel Walker's 'complicated personal history' but said it's 'not a problem' because 'the world is changing'

    Trump discussed Walker's "complicated personal history" with Maggie Haberman last year, before the recent allegation the Georgia senate candidate paid for an abortion.

  • US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

    The U.S. Supreme Court is invalidating a lower appeals court decision regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election.

  • Oklahoma's Five Tribes will endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

    Joy Hofmeister faces incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the race, who has drawn ire from tribal leaders for much of his time in office.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticizes NYC Mayor Eric Adams for ticketing buses carrying migrants

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams over the ticketing of buses carrying migrant

  • Trump Appeals Dismissal of His Vast Civil Suit Against Clinton

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party and dozens of others of conspiring undermine his single term in office.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and Irrational

  • Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

    Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty ImagesRussia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking throu

  • Graham asks appeals court to reject Georgia subpoena

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday detailed to a federal appeals court why it should quash a subpoena compelling him to testify before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury probing former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election. A federal trial court last month partially rejected the subpoena, but in a 72-page filing,…

  • Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022

    U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or...

  • Russian people turning on Vladimir Putin and his war, UK spy chief says

    The Russian people are losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”, the head of GCHQ has said.