Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson set to unveil plan to reopen economy, relaunch international travel
MPs get vote on vaccine passports - and could defeat Government
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel today when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.
As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle surging cases, Mr Johnson will give an update on his staggered plan to ease restrictions in the coming months at a Downing Street press conference – to be held exactly a year to the day since he was taken into hospital with Covid-19.
Mr Johnson is expected to confirm that non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality and hairdressers can reopen on April 12 in England, while he will also give more details on vaccine passports and international travel.
The government's plan to use a traffic-light system for countries based on infection and vaccination levels gives a glimmer of hope that some form of holidays could take place. Under the current plan international travel will not resume until May 17 at the earliest.
05:00 AM
India's new daily cases surpass 100,000 for first time
India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections on Monday, becoming only the second country after the US to register more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as hospitals in its worst affected state are overrun by patients.
The country's daily infections have leapt about 12 fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February, when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing. More infectious variants of the virus may have also played a role in the second surge, some epidemiologists say.
With 103,558 new infections, India has now reported 12.6 million cases and has recorded the most number of infections in the past week anywhere in the world.
03:40 AM
Philippine extends lockdown as infections spike
The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions.
President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, back under lockdown last week as daily infections breached the 10,000-mark.
The government-run Lung Center of the Philippines became the latest hospital in the capital region to announce over the weekend that it can no longer accept walk-in patients after its Covid-19 ward reached full capacity while its emergency room was now handling twice its capacity.
"We are not just full. We are very full. In fact, the hospital has been full for the past two weeks," Lung Center spokesman Dr. Norberto Francisco said.
Other hospitals said they could take steps to expand bed capacity but there was inadequate number of medical workers partly because many had also been infected.
01:19 AM
China reports biggest daily case jump in over 2 months
China reported its biggest daily jump in new Covid-19 cases in more than two months, as a city on the border with Myanmar in southwestern Yunnan province accounted for all new local cases.
Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting Covid-19 patients.
The city accounted for all of the 15 new local cases reported on April 4. The total number of new infections, including imported infections originating from overseas, stood at 32, marking the highest total since Jan. 31.
01:17 AM
China to donate 150,000 Sinovac vaccine doses to El Salvador
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Sunday that China will donate 150,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Central American nation, on top of the 2 million Sinovac jabs his government already purchased.
"I received a letter from President Xi Jinping, where he informs me that he will donate 150,000 vaccines against Covid-19 to our country," Bukele wrote on Twitter.
The donation will help El Salvador, a country of around 6.5 million people, which began its immunisation campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine in February.
El Salvador has reported 64,431 cases of coronavirus and 2,025 deaths from the virus.
01:12 AM
Sturgeon 'can't wait' to get first dose of vaccine
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she "can't wait" to receive her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine later this month.
She said it had been a "grim year" for everybody because of the virus, as she revealed that she will receive her first vaccine injection in mid-April.
Like many other people, Ms Sturgeon, 50, tweeted a picture of her blue envelope with the vaccine appointment after it arrived through her letterbox.
My blue envelope has arrived (it really does soften the blow of being 50!)
We’re on track to offer first doses to all over 50s, unpaid carers & adults with underlying health condition by mid Apr & and all adults by end Jul (supplies permitting). My thanks to our vaccination teams pic.twitter.com/bDxjyZ9wmw
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 26, 2021
01:00 AM
Today's top stories
Everyone in the country will be encouraged to take two Covid tests a week to show they are not infected, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday.
A recent Cochrane review - an analysis of 64 studies - found that the less good testing devices pick up about 72 per cent of symptomatic cases, and only 58 per cent of infections where the person was asymptomatic.
MPs will be given a vote on plans for vaccine passports before they are introduced, risking a Government defeat in the Commons, The Telegraph has learnt.
Germany has announced plans to allow people vaccinated against Covid-19 certain privileges over their unvaccinated peers, in a significant step towards introducing so-called "vaccine passports".
AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.