UK Chancellor Hunt to Lift Cap on Bankers’ Bonuses, Keeping Kwarteng Policy

Alex Wickham
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will confirm he is lifting the cap on UK bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his Autumn Statement -- a budget in all but name -- on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The policy was a highly controversial feature of the disastrous fiscal statement made by Hunt’s predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in September.

As he sought to calm markets and balance the books, Hunt has U-turned on almost all of Kwarteng’s proposals for the UK economy. But he will proceed with scrapping the cap, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Lifting it is part of the UK government’s plan for growth and the policy would not be reversed, the person said.

The Financial Times first reported the story Tuesday night.

The cap, first introduced by the European Union in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, limits bankers’ bonuses to two times their salary.

It was thought that the UK might ditch the rules after Brexit to lure bankers to the City of London, but fears of a public backlash have previously limited the political appetite.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans Cash In Strong Dollars to Scoop Up Luxury London Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- London real estate broker Charles McDowell has sold six luxury central London homes in the last six months. Five of the buyers were American.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaThe broke

  • Oil prices slip as China COVID worries, firmer dollar outweigh supply concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer that outweighed concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply. Brent crude futures dropped by 60 cents, or 0.6%, to $93.26 a barrel by 0501 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.23 a barrel. Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday after oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily suspended, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia.

  • WTO warns of 'real' recession risk in some major economies

    The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) warned on Wednesday that several major economies face a real risk of sliding into recession as the war in Ukraine, rising food and fuel costs, and soaring inflation cloud the global outlook. "It may not happen everywhere, but several key countries risk sliding into recession," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' meeting in Bali, Indonesia. "Of course, the impact of that can be quite significant for emerging markets and poor countries, which need external demand from the developed countries to recover."

  • Three Million UK Households Owe More as Energy Debt Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly three million UK households owe more money to their power and natural gas suppliers, stoking concerns of a growing energy wealth divide with bills set to increase into winter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That

  • Investors Ask Canada to Reverse Inflation-Linked Bond Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian Bond Investors’ Association, which represents managers of over C$1.2 trillion ($900 billion) of assets, is asking Canada’s finance department to reverse its decision to cease the issuance of inflation-linked bonds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who

  • France and UK sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

    The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries. As scores of people were picked up and brought ashore Monday by a U.K. Border Force vessel, the British government said it had agreed to pay France some 72.2 million euros ($75 million) in 2022-2023 — almost 10 million euros more than under an existing deal — in exchange for France increasing security patrols along the coast by 40%. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal would mean “for the first time, British officials embedded in French operations to strengthen coordination and the effectiveness of our operations.”

  • UK Stocks Most Disliked Among Investors, BofA Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsThere’s more gloom for UK stocks after the country lost its title of Europe’s largest equity market: Bank of America Corp. says investors are most bearish on Britis

  • EV charging stations, truck stops could need the power supply of small town

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the energy demands behind developing an all-EV truck stop.

  • Estee Lauder to buy fashion label Tom Ford in $2.8 billion deal

    While Estee Lauder already sells Tom Ford beauty products and fragrances, the deal has raised some eyebrows on Wall Street. "Given the strength of Tom Ford Beauty, especially in EL’s most significant long-term growth market of China, we understand the appeal of the deal, but handling the fashion businesses leaves some questions," Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong wrote in a note dated Nov. 14. The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Estee Lauder, including taking control of Ordinary skincare brand owner Deciem last year for about $1 billion.

  • Mortgage Rates Could Tank Home Prices by 20%, Fed Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- US house prices could tumble as much as 20% in the wake of the surge in mortgage rates, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

  • Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.

  • More than 2,300 of Meta's 11,000 job cuts are in the Bay Area

    More than 21% of the 11,000 jobs Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting are based in the Bay Area and nearly 23% total are based in California, according to documents the tech giant filed with state officials. The tech giant is making most of its local cuts in its home city of Menlo Park. The company plans to lay off 1,642 workers there between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, Lori Goler, its vice president of people, said in a letter Friday to the state Employment Development Department and local officials.

  • Inflation will drop ‘significantly’ next year, Goldman Sachs economists forecast

    The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation will fall below 3% by the end of next year as supply constraints ease, the cost of housing falls and the labor market cools, according to Goldman Sachs . Such an outcome may allow the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its interest rate hiking cycle as its strives to push inflation back down to its 2% target. Markets are highly sensitive to the issue, with stocks and bonds rallying sharply at the end of last week after consumer price data for October came in softer than expected.

  • Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7 bn in debt owed to China

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Monday it would take responsibility for $1.7 billion owed to China by state enterprises as it seeks to sell them off and restructure its foreign debt to secure an IMF bailout.

  • Economists See US Inflation Running Even Hotter Through Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists see US inflation running hotter through next year than they did a month ago and recession odds continue to mount against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisGoldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner's Claim of Sexist CultureSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutProje

  • Americans have not been this worried about layoffs since April 2020 — and they also see no immediate end to rising prices

    Consumers sounded less optimistic Monday, bracing for inflation rates to rise in the near-, mid- and long term, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s survey of consumer expectations. Meanwhile, the share of people who expect higher jobless rates a year from now has reached a high not seen since April 2020. In October, the yearly inflation rate fell to 7.7% from 8.2% in September.

  • Inside Britain's cost of living crisis

    STORY: Skipping lunch and using blankets to stay warm is not how Ann and Keith Hartley envisaged their retirement.The couple live in Burnley, a northern English town that has been hit hardest by Britain’s cost of living crisis.Now in their 70s, the Hartleys are even rationing cups of tea in the face of soaring energy bills and double-digit inflation.“I've noticed a big difference in the cost of living in Burnley and with you know, every time you go out to the shop I'll get a basket of things and I think it's only be so much and it ends up being nearly double and it's crazy. The prices are just going out of control.''Millions in Britain are facing a difficult winter.But the Centre for Cities think tank says the nearly 95,000 residents of Burnley are most exposed to the shockwaves ripping through the economy.Residents here are facing the highest effective rate of inflation in mainland Britain.Centre of Cities estimates a 11.7% rise in prices in the year to September. That’s compared with 10.1% nationally.With Britain sliding into what is expected to be a prolonged recession, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a raft of tax rises and spending cuts on Thursday.The government says it will ultimately deliver a quicker return to economic growth.But few households here are looking that far ahead.Alex Frost is a vicar at St Matthew the Apostle church in the center of Burnley.The church runs a breakfast club and Frost says he has seen an increase in residents asking for hot meals and help with fuel bills.“These are people who have to make a decision that if their toaster packs up or their children's shoes wear out, they have a choice, then, it's do I replace the shoes or do I buy food?”Many here struggle to reconcile Britain's status as the world's sixth-largest economy against the fact that so many face destitution.Britain is the only Group of Seven economy yet to recover fully from the health crisis slump.Finance minister Jeremy Hunt has vowed to shield the poor and balance spending cuts with tax rises.But that is little comfort for Burnley’s locals.A chronic lack of investment in social services, regional inequalities and an unreliable train network - especially outside London - have added to a sense of malaise. Opinion polls show a large majority of Britons think the country is heading in the wrong direction.And with the Bank of England predicting a lengthy downturn, things are likely to get worse before they improve.

  • Central banks can't back down from 'taking away the punch bowl' despite pressure from markets, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    Central banks can't let criticism stop them from taking away the punch bowl from markets, Mohamed El-Erian warned.

  • Biden requests $9.25 billion for COVID, $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress -officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is asking Congress for $9.25 billion to fight COVID-19 and an additional $37.7 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia as part of a supplemental funding request, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The administration is also requesting $750 million to fight other infectious diseases and will be seeking additional money for natural disaster relief, the officials said. "The Congress has an opportunity and obligation to address three additional and critical funding needs that should earn bipartisan support: protecting the American people from COVID-19 and saving lives globally; supporting the people of Ukraine; and helping communities across the Nation recover from devastating natural disasters," White House budget director Shalanda Young said in letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Have you received your Mass. tax refund from the state’s budget surplus yet?

    Although some Massachusetts taxpayers have started to receive their tax returns, there’s still plenty more green to distribute, according to a Department of Revenue spokesperson.