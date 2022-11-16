UK Chancellor Hunt to Lift Cap on Bankers’ Bonuses, Keeping Kwarteng Policy

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will confirm he is lifting the cap on UK bankers’ bonuses when he delivers his Autumn Statement -- a budget in all but name -- on Thursday.

The policy was a highly controversial feature of the disastrous fiscal statement made by Hunt’s predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in September.

As he sought to calm markets and balance the books, Hunt has U-turned on almost all of Kwarteng’s proposals for the UK economy. But he will proceed with scrapping the cap, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Lifting it is part of the UK government’s plan for growth and the policy would not be reversed, the person said.

The Financial Times first reported the story Tuesday night.

The cap, first introduced by the European Union in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, limits bankers’ bonuses to two times their salary.

It was thought that the UK might ditch the rules after Brexit to lure bankers to the City of London, but fears of a public backlash have previously limited the political appetite.

