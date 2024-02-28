UK charges another suspected Russian spy

A U.K. court charged a sixth individual with spying for Russia, Sky News reported on Feb. 27.

Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 37, is the latest in a group of Bulgarian citizens suspected of espionage for Russia in the U.K.

Ivanchev was reportedly arrested on Feb. 7 and has been charged with "conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy," according to police. He will appear before a London court on Feb. 28.

The five other suspected spies were accused of the same crime between August 2020 and February 2023. The defendants are Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova.

They allegedly possessed fake passports, identity cards, and other documents for the U.K., Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

Their trial is due to begin in October and is expected to last four months.

