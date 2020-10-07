UK close to Brexit deal tying it to the European Court of Human Rights

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg is not an EU institution but adhering to its judgments is an EU red line. - Reuters

British negotiators are close to clinching a deal that commits the UK to remaining subject to rulings by the European Court of Human Rights after Brexit.

The UK would sacrifice a new extradition treaty and access to EU criminal databases if it quit the international agreement, under the terms of the potential deal, Brussels sources said.

The EU insists that respect for the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and its Strasbourg court, is a condition for cooperation in law enforcement after the end of the transition period on December 31.

Either party can trigger a “guillotine clause” suspending or terminating the judicial cooperation agreement if they had serious concerns about the protection of human rights and the rule of law, under a British proposal put to the EU.

David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, told peers in the Lords EU Committee on Wednesday, “I think I can see a way forward on that that satisfies all sides’ needs. We aren’t there yet but I think I can see it”.

The deal, part of the ongoing UK-EU trade negotiations in London this week, risks enraging Tory MPs and voters. More than half of Conservative voters back reforming human rights law, according to a poll published on Sunday.

The ECHR, and its European Court of Human Rights, are part of a completely different legal system to the EU. They are both part of the Council of Europe, which has 47 member states including Russia and the UK.

“Upholding the ECHR would be identified in the deal as a precondition for cooperation in the security area. Should that stop, then the security cooperation would end,” an EU source said.

A second source said, “The UK has been adamant for a while that it was intending to honour its ECHR obligations and maintain its membership. The negotiators are still exploring but it is in a more constructive space.”

A UK spokesman said, “The UK remains committed to the ECHR. We agree that cooperation with the EU should be based on our shared values of respect for fundamental rights and for the rule of law.”

Failure to reach agreement on police cooperation before January 1 will not mean the end of all collaboration between UK and EU police forces.

But that cooperation will be based on older, pre-EU agreements or Brussels’ rules for intelligence sharing with non-EU countries, which are less efficient and more cumbersome.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's most senior adviser, has attacked the European court’s judgements in the past for blocking the deportation of “dangerous” foreign criminals.

Voters would expect the jurisdiction of European judges to end in the UK as part of the Brexit process, he has warned.

When she was Home Secretary, Theresa May said the UK should quit the ECHR because it made it harder to deport some criminals such as radical Islamist cleric Abu Qatada.

Boris Johnson's aides and ministers are drawing up proposals to severely curb the use of human rights laws in areas in which judges have "overreached", it was reported in September.

The plans under discussion include opt-outs from the Human Rights Act, which could prevent many migrants and asylum seekers from using the legislation to avoid deportation and protect British soldiers against claims relating to overseas operations. The Act allows British courts to apply the ECHR.