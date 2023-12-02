UK Commits Additional €35 Million to Brazil’s Amazon Fund
(Bloomberg) -- The UK committed an additional €35 million ($38.1 million) to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, an international conservation initiative aimed at ending deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest by 2030.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Exxon Among 50 Oil Producers in Controversial Climate Pact at COP28
Israel Risks ‘Strategic Defeat’ If It Doesn’t Protect Civilians, Austin Says
Putin Seizes Rights to St. Petersburg Airport From Foreign Investors
Woman Discovers Over $86 Million Mistakenly Deposited in Her Bank Account
A Grad-School Number-Cruncher Shakes Up the World of Bond Quants
The UK will also transfer €80 million to Brazil’s development bank, BNDES, fulfilling a commitment made in May by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was visiting London, according to a statement Saturday at the COP28 conference in Dubai.
Read more: UK Commits $100 Million to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, Joining US
The Amazon Fund halted operations in 2019 when Germany and Norway froze contributions in response to former President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies. It resumed upon Lula’s inauguration in January, and has become a focus of the leftist leader’s efforts to put climate change and environmental protection at the center of his global agenda.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Anduril Builds a Tiny, Reusable Fighter Jet That Blows Up Drones
B-School Admissions Deans Are Feeling The Pressure From Falling Applications
No Laws Protect People From Deepfake Porn. These Victims Fought Back
Microsoft Is Happy Being the Co-Pilot on the OpenAI Rocket Ship
Soaring Canadian Housing Costs Power a Population Boom in Alberta
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.