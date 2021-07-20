UK companies lead expansion in quantum computing

FILE PHOTO: A D-Wave 2X Quantum Computer pictured during a media tour of the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 80% of large companies in Britain are scaling up their quantum computing capabilities, making the country a leader in deploying the nascent technology to solve complex problems, according to research by Accenture.

In the past couple of years the technology has started to move from the research realm to commercial applications as businesses seek to harness the potential exponential increase in computing power it offers.

Alphabet Inc's Google said in late-2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-quantum-idUSKBN1X21QW it had used a quantum computer to solve in minutes a complex problem that would take supercomputers thousands of years to crack. Rivals including IBM Corp and Microsoft Corp are also developing the technology in their cloud businesses.

Rather than storing information in bits - or zeros and ones - quantum computing makes use of a property of sub-atomic particles in which they can exist simultaneously in different states, so a quantum bit can be one and zero at the same time.

They can then become 'entangled' - meaning they can influence each other's behaviour in an observable way - leading to exponential increases in computing power.

Britain has long been a leader in fundamental research in science and technology, but - with some notable exceptions - has struggled to harness the commercial opportunities that followed.

Maynard Williams, a managing director for Accenture Technology in the UK & Ireland, said COVID-19 had forced companies to adopt new technology faster and had increased their willingness to innovate.

Accenture's research showed British businesses were making a head start in experimenting with quantum computing.

Britain was outpacing the global average of 62% of large firms scaling quantum technology, according to the research, and was leading the United States, where the figure was 74%.

The majority of the companies expanding quantum computing in Britain - some 85% - said they would increase investment in the technology in the next three years.

Accenture did not quantify the scaling up or the investment plans.

"It's an exciting moment of focus around what these new technologies can do," Williams said, pointing to areas such as financial markets and supply chains as fertile ground for quantum computing.

"While the technology is still being tested to create new products and services, we expect quantum computing to bring huge advances in computing power and solve business problems that are too complex for classical computing systems."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California’s New Covid Cases Roar Past 4,000 For First Time Since February; Positive Tests Up Over 30% In Past Week, Now Higher Than Overall U.S. Test Rate

    “In two weeks, we can end this pandemic in the United States of America,” said an upbeat Governor Gavin Newsom at a news conference on Monday. That California is “roaring back” has become Newsom’s mantra as he announces programs funded by the state’s record budget surplus. Ironically, nowhere was that assertion more true on Monday […]

  • How to know you’re the target of Chinese state-sponsored hackers, according to US intelligence

    The US, UK, EU, and NATO linked a large-scale hack of Microsoft Exchange to individuals affiliated with China's government.

  • Ethereum Co-founder Says He's Diversifying Away From Crypto

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Anthony Di Iorio, 48, says he plans to diversify away from "being a crypto guy" and will focus his energy on "tackling complex problems." He goes on to say he doesn't feel "necessarily safe" in the crypto space, and that focusing on larger problems would be "safer." Di Iorio employs a personal security team, and has been travelling with guards since 2017. He tells Bloomberg he intends to sell his software development firm Decentral, which he founded in 2014.The

  • Apple Delays Office Return by At Least a Month as Covid Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is pushing back its return to office deadline by at least a month to October at the earliest, responding to a resurgence of Covid variants across many countries, people familiar with the matter said.The iPhone maker becomes one of the first U.S. tech giants to delay plans for a return to normality as Covid-19 persists around the world and cases involving a highly transmissible variant increase. Apple will give its employees at least a month’s warning before mandating a

  • Exclusive-How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup

    Didi Global successfully navigated China's regulatory thicket for years, but the ride-hailing giant's 200-plus government affairs team's reliance on personal contacts with officials left it partly exposed to a shock crackdown by Beijing, sources say. The government-relations firepower, which helped keep Didi on the road through safety scandals and lack of operating permits in many cities, failed to fully anticipate how dramatically the regulatory environment was changing as the company ploughed ahead with a $4.4 billion New York listing late last month. As a result, when the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) started a review into Didi's handling of customer data in the middle of its IPO campaign, many in the company believed the team would be able to "convince" watchdog officials, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 19th, 2021

    After a bearish week, the majors will need to move through and hold above the day’s pivot levels to avoid another bearish start to the week.

  • Anatomy of Ransomware Attack: Chat Support, a Discount and a Surcharge for Bitcoin

    Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic tracks a small business being contacted by REvil ransomware attackers demanding $50,000 in crypto for a decryption tool.

  • Norway says cyber attack on parliament carried out from China

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway said on Monday that a March 10 cyber attack on parliament's e-mail system was carried out from China, calling on authorities there to take steps to prevent such activities. An investigation by the country’s intelligence services had revealed the attack came from "actors operating out of China", the ministry said. "Several of our allies, the EU, and Microsoft have also confirmed this."

  • Amazon shuts down cloud infrastructure linked to Israeli firm NSO - Vice

    NSO Group's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday. NSO denied the report and said its product was intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime. "When we learned of this activity, we acted quickly to shut down the relevant infrastructure and accounts," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

  • Facial recognition surges in retail stores

    Face-recognition tech is coming to a store near you, if it's not there already, and that's sparking a new wave of opposition.Why it matters: The systems can scan or store facial images of both shoppers and workers. Their use accelerated during the pandemic as retailers looked for ways to prevent fraud, track foot traffic with fewer employees, and offer contactless payments at a time when consumers were wary of interacting with others. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • U.S. and allies blaming China for massive cyberattack

    They're calling out Beijing for widespread cybercrime, including the massive Microsoft Exchange hack.

  • China says Microsoft hacking accusations fabricated by US and allies

    There are concerns that the attack on the tech giant suggests China's cyber-behaviour is escalating.

  • US, NATO to 'expose' China for 'malicious cyber activities'

    The United States, several allies and partners and NATO are joining forces to “expose and criticize” China for a “pattern of malicious cyber activities,” announcing on Monday that China is profiting off some of the cyberattacks it's supported, and officially saying it was behind the Microsoft Exchange server breach in March. “We will show how the PRC [People's Republic of China] MSS, Ministry of State Security, uses criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally, including for their own personal profit,” senior administration officials said on a call with reporters Sunday night.

  • Why RingCentral Shares Have Fallen 34% So Far in 2021

    The red-hot cloud communications sector is cooling down thanks to widespread vaccination against COVID-19.

  • NFT market OpenSea hits $1.5 billion valuation

    It's been a wild 2021 for NFT auction marketplace OpenSea. The startup was exceedingly well-positioned in a niche space when NFTs exploded earlier this year seemingly out of nowhere. The startup announced in March, it had closed a $23 million Series A, and now some four months later, the company tells TechCrunch it has raised another $100 million in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz at a $1.5 billion valuation.

  • U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New Zealand in condemning the spying, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said posed "a major threat to our economic and national security." Simultaneously, the U.S. Department of Justice charged four Chinese nationals - three security officials and one contract hacker - with targeting dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad.

  • Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

    The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and asserted that criminal hackers associated with the Chinese government have carried out ransomware and other illicit cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government, were intended as a forceful condemnation of activities a senior Biden administration official described as part of a “pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace.”

  • Everything Moves Fast in DeFi, Even Political Action

    The controversial DeFi Education Fund will pay off for the whole industry.

  • Google Search Console performance report adds Math Solvers as search appearance filter

    You can now see how your Math Solvers markup is doing using Google Search Console Performance reports. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • China accused of cyber-attack on Microsoft Exchange servers

    The UK, US and EU have accused China of carrying out an attack on Microsoft Exchange email servers.