UK Conservatives Upend Treasury Orthodoxy in Race for Leadership

The race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister has moved beyond a discussion of tax cuts and into new ways to shake up economic policy.

While the plans are light on detail so far, they emphasis a growing movement among the Tories to move away from the orthodoxy of the current Treasury. The aim is to find new ways to boost growth and fund fiscal largess.

Here’s a quick look at three of the suggestions from the leadership contenders:

Split up the Treasury

Kemi Badenoch, previously a Treasury minister, suggested in the Times this week that the department should be broken up. She would keep spending decisions in the Treasury and pass the responsibility for economic growth to a new group under the direction of the prime minister.

“I didn’t feel that the Treasury did economic growth well. I think sometimes economic growth is very hard when other departments are making big spending requests,” she said.

Another candidate, Penny Mordaunt has previously advocated the same strategy. Gerard Lyons, who has declared his support for Mordaunt was an adviser to Johnson, backs up the plans, saying it would refocus policy on growth rather than view the economy through the perspective of fiscal prudence.

“You could have two departments,” Lyons told Bloomberg this week. “A budget department and an economic department. As it is, balancing the books tends to dominate thinking, superseding what’s needed to get growth going. Where is the growth vision.”

Such a plan has history in the UK. Labour’s Harold Wilson tried a similar tactic when he served as prime minister in the 1960s, but his Department of Economic Affairs eventually was killed off.

A New Plan for Debt

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she wouldn’t try to immediately address the UK’s bulging debt load amassed during the pandemic, telling the Spectator “the debt that we accumulated as a result of that, the £400 billion we spent, should be seen as a long-term debt -- like a war debt -- and needs to be longer-term.”

While that stance would likely mean more borrowing to fund her tax cuts, Truss hasn’t addressed the mechanics. It could be she’s looking for a way to swap shorter-term bonds issued to finance the debt for longer duration securities that mature further in the future.

Possible options include swapping current securities into longer-term bonds, creating a new measure of debt by excluding Covid borrowing, or even making changes to the bonds held by the Bank of England. All would have serious implications for gilt investors or even the central bank’s authority to set monetary policy.

More Scrutiny of the BOE?

Until recently, Bank of England independence was seen as almost untouchable in the UK. Runaway inflation has seen raised concern about the central bank’s actions.

While no candidate is suggesting to abolish independence -- despite Mordaunt’s statement that “my monetary policy will be on controlling inflation” -- a number have dropped hints that they would like to up the scrutiny of Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues, or even change their target.

Badenoch mused this week “whether our attitude to them missing targets might have meant that they were more complacent than they could have been.” Tom Tugendhat has criticized the BOE’s quantitative easing policy, the main stimulus tool over the past decade.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman, who was eliminated from the race on Thursday, said that “the Bank of England must be held to sound monetary policy,” adding that “like reserve banks in other countries we should consider a more binding inflation target.”

