UK could send troops to Ukraine if war develops in catastrophic way – former Ukrainian ambassador to UK

Vadym Prystaiko, the former Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, has claimed that the UK is one of the countries that, in the event of a "catastrophic development of the war" in Ukraine, could send its armed forces there.

Source: Prystaiko in an interview with Radio Svoboda, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Prystaiko commented on one of the arguments that Ukraine uses to justify the need for help - "if you don't help Ukraine now, sooner or later, your children will fight with Russia".

"What President Zelenskyy is saying now is that if we run out of forces, soldiers, or weapons that you don't supply us with, you will have to make a decision to help our Armed Forces. And some countries are approaching this decision. The UK is one of them. It is first on this list," he believes.

The former ambassador explained that Western states would "never admit" preparations for a scenario involving, as he put it, "the use of their expeditionary forces on Ukrainian territory".

To the question under what conditions this scenario could occur, Prystaiko answered, without elaborating, "The catastrophic development of the war... Continuation of the occupation".

Background:

Earlier, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former NATO Secretary General, said he believes that individual NATO members may agree to the sending of their troops into Ukrainian territory within the discussion on future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Prystaiko also noted that Kyiv cannot afford "experiments" with the UK, warning against "creativity" in appointing his successor.

