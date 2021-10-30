UK could trigger legal action over French fishing row, Boris Johnson warns

Boris Johnson - Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA

Boris Johnson has hinted he may trigger the dispute mechanism in the post-Brexit UK-EU trade agreement as soon as next week as he said "turbulence" has hit Britain's relationship with France.

The Prime Minister warned on Saturday morning that Paris may be in breach of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) over its threats to block British fishing boats from ports, carry out tougher checks in the Channel, and cut electricity to Jersey.

Speaking on Saturday morning, he said "there's some turbulence in the relationship" with France, before referring to the letter sent by French prime minister Jean Castex to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, suggesting that Britain must be shown that Brexit is "damaging".

"We are a bit worried that France may be about to become in breach, or is already in breach, of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement that we struck," Mr Johnson told the BBC.

Trawler - SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

He added: "If one of our partners decides to breach the Trade and Cooperation agreement we struck then obviously that’s a matter we’ll have to pursue."

Speaking in Rome, where he is attending a meeting of the G20, Mr Johnson was asked whether he ruled out triggering the mechanism next week.

"Of course not. I don't rule that out," he told Sky News.

He repeated his vow that "we will do what is necessary to protect British interests".

The Prime Minister sought to defuse tensions, however, by adding: "What I think everybody wants to see co-operation between the European allies, and Emmanuel Macron and I share a common perspective which is that climate change is a disaster for humanity and that we have the tools to tackle it."

Downing Street is eager to avoid the battle overshadowing the UK-hosted talks on curbing global warming at the Cop26 climate change summit, which starts in Glasgow on Sunday.

Mr Johnson insisted the fishing row was "dwarfed" by the climate change agenda that needs to be tackled in coming days.

Story continues

"That is quite frankly small beer, trivial, by comparison with the threat to humanity that we face," he said.

He told the BBC that his "priority" is "tackling the biggest threat to humanity, and that is climate change".

The subject will dominate the G20 meeting, which is viewed as a curtain raiser to Cop26.