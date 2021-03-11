UK COVID-19 death toll passes 125,000

Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's official death toll from COVID-19 has passed 125,000, official data showed on Thursday, another grim milestone for the country which has recorded the highest number of deaths from the disease in Europe.

There were 181 further deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, figures showed, taking the total tally to 125,168, while 6,753 new cases were also reported.

The number of deaths, cases and hospitalisations has fallen rapidly in the last few weeks after infections soared at the start of the year, fuelled by a new highly-contagious variant of the virus.

A strict lockdown imposed in January and the mass rollout of vaccinations has helped to bring the numbers down, meaning schools could reopen this week.

The total number of people who have received a first vaccine dose rose to more than 23 million from approximately 22.6 million, according to the government figures.

A further easing of measures is earmarked for March 29 as part of the government's "roadmap" out of the pandemic crisis.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Recommended Stories

  • Garland pledges to adhere to 'norms' as U.S. attorney general

    Merrick Garland, sworn in as U.S. attorney general on Thursday, pledged that the Justice Department would adhere to "norms" to earn the trust of the American people, alluding to Democratic complaints of its politicization under Republican former President Donald Trump. Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him as the top U.S. law enforcement official, addressed department employees a day after the Senate confirmed him to the post. "The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee," Garland said.

  • Former NCAA Officials Blow Whistle on Amateurism in SCOTUS Brief

    In an unprecedented show of collective dissent from those who have served within the NCAA’s ranks, six former NCAA employees filed an amici curiae brief Wednesday in support of former college athletes who are suing college sports’ governing body over antitrust claims related to scholarship restrictions. In a “friends-of-the-court” petition in the Supreme Court case […]

  • Kathleen Folbigg: Could science free Australian jailed for killing babies?

    Kathleen Folbigg has been called Australia's worst female murderer - now scientists doubt her guilt.

  • Hedge Fund Chief Crispin Odey Cleared in Sexual-Assault Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund chief Crispin Odey was cleared of charges that he sexually assaulted a young woman more than 20 years ago.Judge Nicholas Rimmer issued a not guilty verdict Thursday a few hours after Odey finished giving evidence at the London trial.Odey was accused of launching himself at the banker after inviting her back to his home following a meeting earlier that day in the summer of 1998. He said he was attracted to the woman, who was in her 20s at the time, but insisted he never touched her.The verdict will come as a huge relief for the 62-year-old, who’s seen his name dropped from some of the funds managed at his eponymous firm. Meanwhile his flagship fund has recently bounced back with a record gain.The woman, who can’t be identified, said Odey had abused his position as a senior client of her firm. But prosecutors were hamstrung by the fact that her colleagues and former boyfriend remembered events differently. Judge Rimmer acknowledged the inconsistencies in testimony but said it was inevitable when dealing with events from so long ago.Odey testified today that the allegations were a “horrible slur.”A spokesman for Odey Asset Management said that “Crispin has always maintained his innocence, and we are pleased that he has been found not guilty.”During her testimony last month, the woman said that Odey was a “scramble of hands” after they returned to his home and described the evening as a “groping event.”Odey admitted while he testified Thursday that his intentions weren’t altogether honorable even as he denied the assault.“I’m embarrassed to say that if she’d gone along with it, I’d have gone further,” he said.Odey said the evening in the summer of 1998 “ended very abruptly.”“I didn’t have much of a memory of how it started,” he said.(Updates with background starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Cabinet tracker: Which nominees have been confirmed

    President Biden's nominees for interior secretary and health secretary are likely to be confirmed by the Senate in a pair of narrow votes over the next week.The big picture: Biden wants known, trusted people around him, many from the Obama administration, to help implement his policies and turn away from the tumultuous Trump years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.ScheduleNo upcoming hearingsConfirmed Cabinet membersAvril Haines, confirmed as director of national intelligence on Jan. 21. Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, confirmed as defense secretary on Jan. 22. Janet Yellen, confirmed as treasury secretary on Jan. 25. Antony Blinken, confirmed as secretary of state on Jan. 26. Pete Buttigieg, confirmed as transportation secretary on Feb. 2. Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed as secretary of homeland security on Feb. 2.Denis McDonough, confirmed as veterans affairs secretary on Feb. 8. Tom Vilsack, confirmed as agriculture secretary on Feb. 23. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confirmed as UN ambassador on Feb. 23. Jennifer Granholm, confirmed as energy secretary on Feb. 25.Miguel Cardona, confirmed as education secretary on March 1.Gina Raimondo, confirmed as commerce secretary on March 2. Cecilia Rouse, confirmed to lead Council of Economic Advisers on March 3.Merrick Garland, confirmed as attorney general on March 10.Marcia Fudge, confirmed as secretary for housing and urban development on March 10.Michael Regan, confirmed as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency on March 10.Nominees pending confirmation voteMarty Walsh, nominee for labor secretary. Isabel Guzman, nominee for small business administrator. Xavier Becerra, nominee for health and human services secretary.Deb Haaland, nominee for interior secretary.William Burns, nominee for CIA director.Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. trade representative.This page will be updated as more hearings are scheduled.Go deeper: Biden finalizes full slate of Cabinet secretariesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former Marine charged in Capitol riot once worked on Bush and Obama presidential helicopters

    John Andries, who is charged with entering the Capitol through a broken window, was once a crew chief on the Marine One squadron

  • S&P 500 trades in record territory, Dow rises over 200 points after weekly jobless claims hits 4-month low

    U.S. stocks trade higher Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its fifth straight gain, a day after the blue-chip gauge closed at an all-time high.

  • Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo's resignation

    A group of 59 Democratic state legislators demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year. The letter released by the group comes as Cuomo's grip on power in the state appeared increasingly tenuous. In New York, the Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Cuomo, who has faced multiple allegations that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women with sexually suggestive remarks and behavior, including unwanted touching and a kiss.

  • Biden's stimulus shows he's governing like Bernie

    The way President Joe Biden is spending money in his stimulus resembles Western European social democracies that Sen. Bernie Sanders loves.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks bounce back

    Tech stocks bounced back fiercely Tuesday as the Nasdaq recouped Monday’s deep losses. A retreat in U.S. bond yields fueled buying of battered tech titans like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon. The Nasdaq exited the correction territory it had entered Monday when it closed more than 10% below its peak. The Nasdaq gained 3.7% Tuesday. The S&P 500 added 1.4%. The Dow closed flat near the session’s low. But O’Neil Global Advisors Chief Investment Officer Randy Watts says investors should refrain from buying tech stocks on the dips just now. “Normally, when we have these kinds of corrections, these things resolve themselves in weeks and months, not days. My sense of the market right now is we’re actually not done with this correction.” Economically sensitive consumer cyclical stocks like Carnival and Chipotle led the rally. Investors got positive news on the outlook for the economy when the OECD doubled its growth estimate for the U.S. this year. Tesla shares snapped a five-day losing streak with a powerful 20% jump – its largest one-day gain in nearly 8 years. Its sales in China rose sharply last month, and an analyst hiked his rating on the electric car maker. GameStop shares rose for the fifth day, up 27%. That’s on top of Monday’s 40% rise. Investors bet on the video game retailer’s new e-commerce strategy and speculated that small investors would pour stimulus check funds into stocks.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are still on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2021, and 5 that will be out

    From natural textures to accent walls, interior designs share which bedroom styles, furniture, and decor are expected to trend and flop in 2021.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone caught in nets, Hamas says

    Three Palestinian fishermen who died in an offshore blast on Sunday had encountered an explosive-laden Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and blew up in their nets, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment. At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied it had any involvement in the incident.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracksFauci warned the pandemic 'will get worse' exactly 1 year ago. Today he sees 'light at the end of the tunnel.'