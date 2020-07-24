    Advertisement

    UK COVID-19 'R' number unchanged at 0.7-0.9

    LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction number for Britain as a whole remains at 0.7-0.9, the government said on Friday, indicating that the prevalence of the virus continues to drop, although the range is slightly higher in England at 0.8-1.0.

    The current growth rate is between -4% and -1%, meaning the number of new infections is shrinking by between 1% and 4% every day, the government said.

    The number of people in Britain infected with COVID-19 now stands at around one in 2,000 people who are not in hospitals or care homes, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.


    (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

