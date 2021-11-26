UK COVID genomics head says likely new variant will end up in the country

People wear protective masks as they walk through the city centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester
LONDON (Reuters) - It is likely that the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 that is spreading in South Africa will end up in Britain, the head of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium said on Friday, but efforts to buy time and reduce transmission would help.

"I think buying time is important and it's worthwhile, because we can find out what we need to know about that particular variant," Sharon Peacock told reporters, saying that the health service might need to make preparations.

"This is part of important planning and preparation for something that I would guess is likely to be transmitted into the UK at some point, but it buys that time."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)

