UK Defence Minister announces plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The UK will continue to support Ukraine and is planning to train 30,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of the year.

Source: Grant Shapps, UK Defence Minister, in an interview to Sky News, reports European Pravda

Quote: "By the end of this year, our goal is to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian troops. So I don't think the British resolve is wavering in any way, shape or form. And we will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainians," he said.

According to Shapps, the UK will also strengthen its support for Ukraine.

"I've just announced tens of thousands of additional rounds of ammunition, taking us up to about 300,000 rounds so far, and we provide a huge amount of additional support and equipment," said Shapps.

Earlier it was reported that 18,000 people have completed the basic training programme for the Ukrainian military in the UK.

It was also reported that the amount of training of Ukrainian troops at a military base in Kent, UK, was reduced after complaints from local residents about the noise caused by the military drills.

