UK Defence Ministry shows how it trained Ukrainian military in 2023 – video

Quote: "In 2023, across the British countryside, Ukrainian recruits have been training hard," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, more than 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained under the Operation Interflex programme so far.

Earlier, British instructors, together with the local Ukrainian community, organised Christmas parties for Ukrainian servicemen studying in the UK as part of Operation Interflex.

The so-called Operation Interflex is an ongoing training programme for Ukrainian troops from 10 allied countries in the UK, with Romania expected to join.

