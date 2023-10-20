UK Defence Secretary pays tribute to Holodomor victims during visit to US

During his visit to the US, Grant Shapps, UK Secretary of State for Defence, paid tribute to the victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor in Ukraine.

Details: The official said he laid a wreath at the memorial to the Holodomor victims in Washington and paid a tribute to those who are defending Ukraine's freedom today. [Holodomor refers to the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine that occurred as a result of the USSR’s deliberate policies - ed.]

I laid a wreath at the Holodomor memorial for those lives lost and those defending Ukraine’s freedom today. pic.twitter.com/nOyqRoFXk9 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 19, 2023

"90 years ago, millions of Ukrainians died in a genocide engineered by the Soviet Union. Now, the lives and livelihoods of millions of Ukrainians are again under threat," Shapps tweeted.

In another post on Twitter, the defence secretary said he and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, had discussed the assets the US and the UK have deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean to contain escalation and restore stability in the Middle East following the Hamas terrorist attack.

Background: Earlier, Shapps announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth over £100 million (over €115 million).

Before that, there were unofficial claims that the UK had supplied Ukraine with most of the defence equipment it could have given without risking its own defence potential.

Shapps also announced tens of thousands of artillery projectiles for Ukraine and announced the UK's plans to train 30,000 more Ukrainian military personnel.

