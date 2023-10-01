UK Defence Secretary on supporting Ukraine: We must not let up now

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has stated that Ukraine's allies should not back down in their support and should remain steadfast.

Source: Shapps during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, reported by European Pravda, citing the BBC

Details: Shapps noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot win the war he unleashed against Ukraine, but can’t find a way to exit the war either.

According to Shapps, Putin had hoped to take Kyiv "by bluff," but the people of Ukraine would not let this happen.

"And neither would we... We must not let up now," he said.

The war is consuming weapons and people "at an appalling rate", but "we must remain steadfast", Shapps asserted.

In his speech, he called Ukraine "part of the family of European democratic nations".

Background:

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK would expand its training programme for Ukrainian soldiers and transfer training and production of military equipment to Ukraine.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuted Shapps’ statement, saying that the plans are "not the here and now".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!