UK Deficit Soars to Record as Inflation Boosts Debt Payments

Philip Aldrick and Tom Rees
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK government sank deeper into debt in December as rising debt-interest payments and the cost of insulating consumers and businesses from the energy-price shock strained the public finances.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The budget deficit stood at £27.4 billion ($34 billion), a record for the month and almost triple the £10.7 billion shortfall a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had forecast a reading of £17.3 billion.

The figures underscore risks to the UK economy as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struggles to contain inflation near a four-decade high and strikes crippling the public services. A recession likely this year is expected to further dry up tax revenue and expand the deficit.

“Today’s worse-than-expected public finances figures will only embolden the Chancellor in the budget on 15th March to keep a tight grip on the public finances,” Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients. It means he’ll “waits until closer to the next general election, perhaps in 2024, before announcing any significant tax cuts.”

The deterioration dashes hopes that borrowing was on a downward path. The deficit in the first nine months of the year was £128.1 billion — up £5 billion from a year earlier — and officials expect 10s of billions to be added in the final three months of 2022-23.

Double-digit increases in receipts from VAT and income tax helped to partially offset a £33.4 billion surge in debt interest costs in the first nine months of the year. The tax take is being bolstered by high inflation and a strong labor market as total receipts leaped 11% to £658 billion in the financial year to December.

Public sector debt was £2.2 trillion, or around 88% of gross domestic product. The deficit was driven by £17.3 billion pounds of debt interest costs, the second-highest monthly figure on record.

About a quarter of all UK government bonds are linked to the retail price index of inflation, which has surged to its highest level in decades. Almost £14 billion of those payments went directly to index-linked debt.

Inflation affects debt costs with a two-month lag, meaning December bore the brunt of a surge in the RPI in October to a peak of 14.2%.

The cost of subsidizing gas and electricity is also taking a toll, amounting to £7 billion in December alone.

Of that, £1.9 billion was a direct cost-of-living transfer to households and £5 billion was the money spent on an energy price-cap for households households. The OBR expects the latter to cost more than £40 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

“We are helping millions of families with the cost of living, but we must also ensure that our level of debt is fair for future generations,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement. “We have already taken some tough decisions to get debt falling, and it is vital that we stick to this plan.”

The ONS said that the Bank of England’s gilt portfolio, bought under quantitative easing, was carrying a mark-to-market loss of £107 billion in December. The £833 billion portfolio has been a drain on the public finances since September due to higher interest rates. Last month alone it cost the taxpayer £1 billion.

Measures Hunt announced in October to calm a panic in gilt markets will ease the strain on the public purse in the months ahead. Those led to a drop of interest rates in financial markets and a decline in expectations for how high the Bank of England will lift its key rate.

“The lower path for Bank Rate and the recent fall in gilt yields suggests that debt interest payments in 2023/24 will be about £10 billion lower than the OBR forecast in November,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson and Joel Rinneby.

(Updates with details on tax take and comment from the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Primark cautious on 2023 outlook after 'very strong' Christmas

    LONDON (Reuters) -Clothing retailer Primark reported better-than-expected trading over the Christmas quarter, parent Associated British Foods said on Tuesday, but cautioned economic headwinds may dent consumer spending in 2023. The group said Primark's revenue was 3.15 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) in the 16 weeks to Jan. 7, up 15% on a constant currency basis as it benefited from "very strong" trading in the run-up to Christmas. AB Foods said consumer spending had proven more resilient in the quarter than anticipated at the start of its financial year.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    MercadoLibre (MELI) closed the most recent trading day at $1,095, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session.

  • Public borrowing hits record for December - latest updates

    Public borrowing increased by more than expected last month as the Government ploughed billions more of taxpayer cash into its subsidies for household bills and dealt with soaring debt interest payments.

  • Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, reform costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry. The company cut its operating profit forecast for the financial year through March by 48% to 110 billion yen ($845 million). That was worse than expectations for a full-year operating profit of 202.5 billion yen based on estimates from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

  • Rep. Chu calls for tighter gun laws after Calif. shooting: "Protect America"

    Rep. Judy Chu represents Monterey Park, where 10 people were killed in a shooting.

  • ‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

    Jeff Chiu / APAt least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

  • As Yellen woos Africa, sceptics ask 'Is the U.S. here to stay?'

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's three-country trip to Africa - the leading edge of a new diplomatic push by the Biden administration - aims to show the continent the United States is a true partner, one here for the long-haul. But after decades of losing ground to China and the tumult of the Donald Trump years, when the former president threatened to slash aid and roll back military support, it is a tough sell. As Africa struggles with economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and, notably, Washington's own monetary policy, Africans are asking for proof the United States will stay the course this time.

  • Why Evoqua, Xylem are combining forces in a $7.5B deal

    To Xylem CEO Patrick Decker and Evoqua CEO Ron Keating, combining their two publicly traded water treatment and infrastructure companies makes a lot of sense. Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) announced Monday that it would combine with Pittsburgh-based Evoqua in a deal valued at $7.5 billion. The deal, for which shareholder and regulatory approval could close by the middle of the year, will create what the companies say is a powerhouse offering end-to-end water treatment and management systems.

  • 'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry

    There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value. Ackman also made money betting on the rebou

  • Pakistan Faces Days More Disruption Even as Blackout Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity supply was restored across Pakistan after a nationwide blackout that lasted about 24 hours in some regions, though work to fully reconnect power plants may cause more disruptions in the coming days.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In

  • Host Hotels Vs. Apple Hospitality: Which REIT Is The Better Buy Right Now?

    After terrible performances in 2022, real estate investment trusts (REITs) that own and operate hotels and resorts have been making a solid comeback. Over the past month, 9 of 11 hotel REITs have increased share prices, and all 11 have risen 4% or more in just the last five trading days. But with 11 hotel REITs to choose from, which one should an investor lean toward for a possible purchase? Take a look at two of the most popular hotel REITs to see which one is a better buy right now: Host Hotel

  • Asian shares rise, track Wall St gains as earnings ramp up

    Stocks were higher in Asia on Tuesday after a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes to tamp down inflation. After soaring through the pandemic thanks to super-low interest rates and a surge in demand from suddenly homebound customers, they’ve been struggling over the last year as the Fed has sharply raised rates.

  • Virgin Australia Set to Interview Bankers for 2023 IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. plans to interview lead underwriters starting in February for a return to public markets as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee

  • Biden administration threatens veto of GOP bill restricting strategic oil reserve releases

    The Biden administration is threatening to veto Republican-led legislation that would restrict the release of oil from the country’s emergency reserve. “If Congress were to pass H.R. 21, the president would veto it. He will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backwards agenda that House Republicans are advancing,” Energy Secretary Jennifer…

  • Japan Stocks Make Full Recovery From BOJ’s Shock Yield Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks made a full recovery from the Bank of Japan’s surprise revision to its yield-curve-control policy last month.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemBoth the Topix and Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed

  • India central bank orders SBM local unit to stop outward remittance transactions

    India's central bank has directed SBM Bank India to stop all outward remittance transactions in a blow to the bank and many of its fintech partners that offer services allowing users to invest in foreign services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a brief statement Monday that it has ordered SBM Bank India to stop all transactions under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) till further orders. "Certain material supervisory concerns" at the bank prompted the central bank to reach the decision, RBI said.

  • Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares

    The private bank is partnering with digital assets firm Taurus to issue and manage its tokenized shares.

  • Musk testifies Saudis backed taking Tesla private

    STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand for a second day on Monday in the trial over allegations he misled investors when the billionaire tweeted in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.Musk testified that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers at the time but said the fund later backpedaled on its commitment. Musk acknowledged he did not discuss a takeover price with representatives of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, but said they made clear they would do what it took to make a buyout happen. And he said he was "upset" when they later "appeared to be backpedaling."The lawyer for the investors told the court that written evidence does not support Musk's claim that the Saudi fund made a commitment to him, adding that minutes of a meeting between Musk and the Saudis showed they wanted to learn more about Musk's plan. Investors say they lost millions as a result of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018 tweet saying that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.Tesla's stock price surged after Musk's tweets, and later fell as it became clear the buyout would not materialize. Musk testified that when he sent the tweet, he was saying QUOTE "not that it will happen, but that I am thinking about it" and that funding was secured, in his "opinion."

  • Gold firms on softer dollar as traders strap in for U.S. economic data

    Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, with bullion's near-term trajectory likely hinging on U.S. economic data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% at $1,935.60. The dollar index dipped 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for many buyers.

  • Brandon Belt thankful for life-changing Giants tenure, eager for fresh start

    Brandon Belt looks back fondly on his life-changing tenure with the Giants and is looking forward to facing off against his former team this season as a member of the Blue Jays.