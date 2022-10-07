UK defies climate warnings with new oil and gas licences

2
Jonah Fisher - BBC Environment Correspondent
·3 min read
Gas and oil terminal
Sullom Voe Terminal in the Shetland Islands handles production from oilfields in the North Sea

The UK has opened a new licensing round for companies to explore for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Nearly 900 blocks are being offered for exploration, with as many as 100 licences set to be awarded.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg says the new exploration will boost energy security and support skilled jobs.

But the decision is at odds with international climate scientists who say fossil fuel projects should be closed down, not expanded.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the global body for climate science and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both say that there can be no new fossil fuel projects if there is to be any chance of keeping global temperature rises under 1.5C.

Climate change: New fossil fuel funding is 'delusional' says UN chief

Supporters of new exploration insist it is compatible with the government's legal commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. They say the North Sea fossil fuel will replace imported fuel and so have a lower carbon footprint in production and transportation.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at the Conservative Party annual conference
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he would like "every last drop" of oil to be extracted from the North Sea

"Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine means it is now more important than ever that we make the most of sovereign energy resources," Mr Rees-Mogg said in a statement.

The licensing process will be fast-tracked in parts of the North Sea that are near existing infrastructure and so have the potential to be developed quickly, according to the North Sea Transition Authority. It says the average time between discovery and first production is close to five years but that gap is shrinking.

Both campaigners and the oil industry agree that the reserves won't be large enough to have a significant impact on the prices consumers pay for energy in the UK.

"This government's energy policy benefits fossil fuel companies and no-one else," said Philip Evans, energy transition campaigner for Greenpeace UK.

"New oil and gas licences won't lower energy bills for struggling families this winter or any winter soon nor provide energy security in the medium term."

North Sea oil and gas production peaked about 20 years ago and since then the UK has gone from producing more oil and gas than it needs, to importing it from other countries.

Offshore Energies UK, which represents the oil and gas industry say there could be as much as 15 billion barrels of oil left in the North Sea. It says that new fields will be less polluting than their predecessors and in a statement said they would be an environmental "bonus".

The decision to launch a licensing round follows the publication of the government's "Climate Compatibility Checkpoint", which "aims to ensure" the new exploration aligns with the UK's climate objectives.

The checkpoint criteria cover emissions from oil and gas production and how those emissions compare internationally but take no account of the carbon dioxide emitted when the oil and gas are burnt.

Follow Jonah on Twitter @jonahfisherbbc

Recommended Stories

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Passed With Ease

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • New oil and gas at odds with green goals - report

    New licences for North Sea oil and gas are incompatible with reaching net zero by 2050, a report says.

  • OPEC+: a thriving Saudi-Russian marriage of convenience

    By ignoring the United States and slashing its oil production, the OPEC+ group of petro-states demonstrated the tightening bond between Saudi Arabia, normally a close US ally, and Russia.

  • Russian President Putin faces unprecedented criticism following annexation law

    Ukrainian solders gained ground in regions where Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the annexation of four regions in Ukraine. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has the latest from world leaders on Putin's latest move.

  • What you need to know about the protests in Iran

    STORY: Iran's clerical rulers have been grappling with the biggest nationwide unrest in years, with support spreading abroad in western capitals. Here's what you need to know. [How the protests grew]People across Iran have joined protests since the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police who detained the 22 year old in Tehran on September 13 for "inappropriate attire."The officers, who enforce strict hijab rules, rejected accusations she was beaten, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.Students and universities have become a focal point of the demonstrations; the greatest challenge to the country's clerical elite in years, amid calls for the downfall of the Islamic Republic.But many Iranians, including celebrities, have taken part or offered support for the protests.Three weeks in, rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured, with over 150 deaths. [Response of Iranian authorities]The Iranian authorities are waging a deadly crackdown - even if observers do not believe the Shi'ite clerical establishment is close to being toppled.President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into Mahsa Amini's death. Ayatollah Khamenei says it "deeply broke my heart", but he's given his full backing to security forces. The Basij, a volunteer militia affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, has played a big role in quelling the unrest, alongside riot police. Video said to have been filmed at a school in Shiraz, shows about 50 female pupils shouting "Basij get lost." Authorities have reported numerous deaths among the security forces.State-organized counter protests have been mounted. Iran has also accused adversaries, including the U.S. and Britain, of orchestrating the unrest. [International reaction]Amini's death and the crackdown are compounding international tensions, already heightened by stalled negotiations on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal.Ravina Shamdasani is a UN human rights spokesperson:"There are reports that Miss Amini was beaten on the head with a baton, and her head was banged against the vehicle by so-called morality police. Authorities have stated that she died of natural causes // Miss Amini’s tragic death and allegations of torture and ill treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority, that ensures, in particular, that her family has access to justice and the truth."Female protesters have cut their hair during rallies around the world. In France, leading actresses have cut locks of their hair, and a Swedish member of the European parliament snipped off her ponytail. The U.S. has said it will impose "further costs" on Iranian officials responsible for violence against protesters.

  • 'Cooper Clutch' as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) Cooper Rush shrugs at what he calls ''QB win stats,'' seeming to skip the logic that it's the most important measure of a quarterback. Winning is all Rush has done for the Dallas Cowboys in four games as an injury replacement for Dak Prescott, including three times this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb. Now Rush is set for his fifth career start Sunday at the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

  • Second wind turbine razed marking end of Falmouth renewable energy project. Here's why

    The Wind 2 turbine in Falmouth came down on Wednesday, following the Wind 1 demolition last week, ending public renewable energy project.

  • What is the biggest snake in the world? Meet the longest and heaviest snakes.

    The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.

  • Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

    "Aides were struck that he seemed rattled by the number of deaths involved," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book of Trump's view of Afghanistan.

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Shows How Donald Trump's Lawyers 'Stepped In It' With 1 Word

    The former president's legal team “made the mistake of using a word that they have not used before," said "The Last Word” anchor.

  • Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly

    Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly. Switzerland's focus on hydropower, which Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga calls "the backbone" of its electricity production, has helped shelter the country compared with others from soaring oil and gas costs, but it is far from immune. Sommaruga believes the Swiss have been woken up to a need to wean themselves off fossil fuels by the European power crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and by the risk of energy rationing in a worst-case scenario this winter.

  • Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

    GettyJust over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ i

  • As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected

    Some Californians want to pump desalinated ocean water to the lake to halt its decline. The state says no.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • CNN’s Jim Sciutto Off Air for ‘Personal Leave’ After Internal Investigation (Report)

    The review was related to a serious fall the anchor and reporter had earlier this year in Amsterdam

  • DOJ Wins Faster Schedule for Mar-a-Lago Special Master Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court granted the US Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Doc

  • Woolly weather predictions: Entomologist weighs in on caterpillar folklore

    There are several different species of woolly bear caterpillars, varying in colors, but all of them become variations of the tiger moth.

  • Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut

    The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.

  • First 12 hours back on Sanibel 'very successful,' city manager says

    First day back on Sanibel: No accidents, no injuries — which is good news, because the island has no electricity, no water and no medical facilities

  • Trump’s Eerie Claim About Washington And Lincoln Sets Twitter Ablaze

    Not many people are buying this one.