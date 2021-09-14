UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 file photo, UK Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost leaves 10 Downing Street, in London. Britain’s Brexit minister has warned of a long-term chill in relations between the U.K. and the European Union if previously agreed trading arrangements governing Northern Ireland are not resolved. David Frost said in a speech at the British-Irish Association in Oxford Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 that the Northern Ireland Protocol needed “substantial and significant change.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses.

The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won’t be introduced until next year.

The U.K. said the “pragmatic new timetable” would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. It said customs declarations and controls will be introduced on Jan. 1, but safety and security declarations won’t be required until July 1.

Brexit minister David Frost said “we want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border.”

He said the pandemic “has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the U.K. and in the European Union, than many observers expected.”

“There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being especially felt in the agri-food sector.”

Britain has experienced sporadic but widespread supply problems in recent months, with gaps on supermarket shelves, fast-food outlets running out of chicken and some pubs running dry of a full selection of beer. Experts cite a perfect storm of factors, including Brexit and COVID-19, leading to worker shortages in key areas such as trucking.

Since Britain left the EU’s single market at the end of 2020, imports from the bloc are supposed to be subject to the same checks as goods from everywhere else in the world.

This is the second time the U.K. has postponed introducing some of the checks agreed in its divorce deal from the EU. It las already indefinitely suspended checks on food products going to Northern Ireland from the rest of the country. That has triggered a spat with the EU, which threatened legal action. U.K.-EU talks on resolving differences over trade rules have made little progress.

___

Follow AP’s Brexit coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK delays full post-Brexit border checks from EU

    The move means that physical checks of food imports from the EU, which was due to start in January 2022, will now take place from 1 July.

  • COVID-19 pandemic causing "coronasomnia"

    COVID-19 pandemic causing "coronasomnia"

  • Orlando family lives in RV during pandemic

    Orlando family lives in RV during pandemic

  • Rwandan businessman gunned down in Mozambique

    Police were alerted by Révocat Karemangingo of a plot to kill him, the refugee association says.

  • 5 Tips For Keeping Your Phone Charged When A Natural Disaster Strikes

    I did some research and came up with a new plan for how to make my phone charge last as long as possible should a disaster strike.

  • Asians Have The Best Snack Foods, I Swear––14 Things To Try

    As much as I love my Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (like, please make everything covered in Flamin’ Hot Cheeto dust — I want it) as my go-to snack, Asian snacks reign supreme. In fact, much of the joy derived from hauling my children back to Taiwan every summer was derived from all the snacks to be []

  • Beyond Satoshi's Bitcoin - The Next Poster Child For Blockchain Is In Your Pocket

    Though Bitcoin was first created in 2008, most of us had never heard of it until 2017 when it had its first meteoric rise to nearly $20k per coin. More people were then made aware of this revolutionary technology when Bitcoin made its historic bull run from $10k to over $60k in the span of six months from 2020 to 2021. With the advent of Bitcoin, its creator Satoshi Nakamoto also gave us the gift of blockchain. This distributed ledger technology essentially lets millions of people contribute to

  • Taco Bell is testing a new taco subscription with unlimited tacos for $5, and it shows how the fight over customer loyalty is heating up

    Customers can get their "Taco Lover's Pass" for $5 or $10 a month at participating Taco Bells until November 24.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • As Cannabis Industry Matures, the High-End Craft Cultivation Market is Set for Growth

    By some estimates, the global cannabis market is projected to reach a total size of over $97.35 billion by 2026. This undoubtedly represents a significant growth opportunity across the board for existing and burgeoning cannabis companies. One area that could prove to be an especially interesting one to watch is the high-quality, small-batch craft cultivation sector. Many people may know some of the most prominent players in the overall cannabis industry, such as Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aurora

  • How Africa’s newest President plans to dig a copper powerhouse out of a mountain of debt

    Zambia’s copper is key to a low-carbon world. The country’s new President bets the shiny metal will power Zambia’s comeback from default.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to lead Europe investment delegation

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Grateful for COVID-19 vaccine gifts and other support, Taiwan will send a senior minister to head an investment delegation to three central and eastern European countries next month to boost business ties, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday. Remus Chen, head of the ministry's Europe department, told reporters the 65-person group would travel by chartered flight to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, who have together pledged a total of 60,000 shots to Taiwan, from Oct. 20-30. It will be led by Kung Ming-hsin, who runs the National Development Council which is in charge of Taiwan's industrial development policy, Chen added.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage From China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.