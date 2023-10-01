UK to deploy RAF Typhoon fighters to Poland

The UK is deploying RAF Typhoon fighters to Poland to help defend the country against the threat of Russian aggression.

Source: UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps during his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, reports European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Details: In his conference speech, Shapps spoke about the way in which the UK supports NATO.

The Defence Secretary claimed that Typhoon fighter jets are "landing in Poland as I speak".

According to the BBC, Shapps said the two British fighter jets are to protect Poland, where parliamentary elections will shortly be held, from Russian interference.

He also said that under Rishi Sunak's leadership, the Conservative Party is putting the UK "at the very heart of NATO".

For reference: Grant Shapps has been in charge of the UK’s Ministry of Defence, replacing Ben Wallace, since September 2023.

