UK developers told they must foot bill for unsafe cladding

FILE - A man looks at tributes placed near Grenfell Tower in London, June 14, 2020. The British government says on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 property developers must bear the cost of removing dangerous cladding that has left scores of apartment buildings at risk of fire, and thousands of residents facing steep bills to make their homes safe. The risk posed by some kinds of aluminum composite cladding was exposed when fire engulfed London high-rise Grenfell Tower in June 2017, killing 72 people. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Monday told property developers they must bear the cost of removing dangerous cladding that has left scores of apartment buildings at risk of fire, and thousands of residents facing steep bills to make their homes safe.

The risk posed by some kinds of aluminum composite cladding was exposed when fire engulfed London high-rise Grenfell Tower in June 2017, killing 72 people in Britain’s deadliest domestic blaze since World War II.

Investigators found that the flammable cladding helped the fire, which started in an apartment kitchen, race out of control.

Safety regulations brought in since then require similar dangerous cladding to be removed, but the work hasn't been carried out on some apartment buildings because of wrangling over who should pay.

While high-rise buildings have been able to get government funding to remove the cladding, low-rise dwellings haven't.

Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said that by early March developers must come up with a plan to pay the estimated 4 billion-pound ($5.4 billion) cost of fixing the cladding on low-rise buildings, or face legal action and potentially a new tax to raise the money.

Gove said the government would “use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system in order to ensure that those who have deep pockets, those who are responsible for the upkeep of these buildings, pay, rather than the leaseholders, the individuals, who in the past were being asked to pay with money they didn’t have for a problem that they did not cause.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fayetteville police, DA say outside agencies to investigate shooting death of Fayetteville man

    Moments after protestors demanded answers about the shooting death of Jason Walker, Fayetteville Police said they would not be handling the case.

  • Mali's junta deplores new sanctions imposed by regional bloc

    Mali's ruling junta on Monday condemned the new economic sanctions imposed by West African regional leaders after the coup leader announced a plan to delay new elections by four years. The new measures stepping up pressure on Col. Assimi Goita include the immediate freezing of Mali's assets held in the regional central bank. Flights from the 14 other countries in the regional bloc known as ECOWAS also have been halted.

  • Developers 'must foot £4bn cladding bill or face exclusion from government schemes'

    Michael Gove will tell developers they must cover £4 billion worth of new cladding costs or face being excluded from Government-backed property schemes.

  • U.K. Tells Developers to Repair Dangerous Cladding

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djokovic Moves Closer to Australia Play With Visa Ruling QuashedU.K. property developers must contribute to a 4 billion-pound-fund ($5.4 billion) to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise apartment blocks by March or face new reg

  • Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring amid crisis

    The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Sunday asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that it would be "a great relief to the country if attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from his office. Rajapaksa asked Wang for a concessionary credit facility for imports so that industries can run without disruption, the statement said.

  • 19 killed; death toll could rise after space heater ignites Bronx apartment fire: What we know

    A 5-alarm fire started in a bedroom of a duplex apartment in the 19-story Twin Parks North West complex at 333 East 181st Street in West Bronx.

  • Novak Djokovic can stay in Australia but saga not over, judge says

    Novak Djokovic won a court battle Monday to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • A Louisiana school board has asked a newly appointed board member who bragged about marching to the Capitol on January 6 last year to step down

    "No one really had an opportunity to vet this individual prior to his appointment," the Jefferson teachers' union president told the Daily Beast.

  • Is the US really heading for a second civil war?

    With the country polarised and Republicans embracing authoritarianism, some experts fear a Northern Ireland-style insurgency but others say armed conflict remains improbable Protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads ‘Come and Take It,’ clash with police at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden had spent a year in the hope that America could go back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection a

  • Cartoonistry: Media drunk on 120-proof controversy

    Rats! George W. Bush's health-care plan got drowned out by the controversy of the day. Subliminal advertising message was the headline at the time

  • U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's sanctions on Saturday came as Tehran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East. "We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran," Sullivan said in a statement.

  • AFSOC commander challenges criticism of female Special Tactics trainee

    The commander of Air Force Special Operations Command is pushing back against social media criticism of a minority female Special Tactics trainee.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 9, 2022

    Readers share their views on voters' privacy and lack of the same; child welfare case managers leaving the profession; and the Jan. 6 committee

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment

    Jan. 9, 2022, letters: Readers comment on news coverage of The Villages and the Second Amendment.

  • Castro confiscated his apartments in Cuba. American diplomats and now tourists stay in them

    Javier García-Bengochea, a successful neurosurgeon in Jacksonville, was just a baby when he left Cuba with his family, after Fidel Castro confiscated their businesses and properties in 1960 as part of a broad expropriation effort that triggered what was to become a six-decade U.S. embargo.