UK digital bank Starling buys lender Fleet Mortgages

·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -British digital bank Starling said on Monday it has acquired specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender Fleet Mortgages in a 50 million pound ($68.93 million) cash and share deal.

Starling said the deal was part of a wider plan to expand lending, including through further mergers and acquisitions.

Fleet Mortgages - which has around 1.75 billion pounds of mortgages under management - will retain its brand and management team.

"The acquisition of Fleet Mortgages is the start of our move into mortgages as an asset class," Starling CEO Anne Boden said.

The takeover comes days after Starling said it was on track for full-year profitability after narrowing its losses, and confirmed it could float on the stock market as soon as next year.

Launched in 2017, Starling is one of Britain's most prominent financial technology companies and has fared better than some of its peers by expanding its business lending through state-backed pandemic schemes.

($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia - now a global epicentre for the virus. Malaysia will not extend state of emergency declared in January to curb the spread of COVID-19. Critics accused Prime Minister Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of using the measure to cling to power amid a slim majority.

  • Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

    Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers" and Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer" are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year's Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition. New Zealand filmmaker Campion, known for "The Piano", will present her drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a sadistic ranch owner who launches a campaign against a young widow, interpreted by Kirsten Dunst, in 1920s Montana.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    You'd think that stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats -- members of the S&P 500 with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases -- would by default have really attractive dividends. You don't even need a lot of upfront money to invest in these promising dividend stocks. Here are the three smartest Dividend Aristocrats to buy with $500 right now, in my opinion.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • It's Official: Lucid Motors Closes SPAC Deal and Debuts as "LCID" on Monday

    Following some last-minute drama, Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Lucid Motors officially closed their merger on Friday. With the combination complete, the ticker symbol will change and start trading under "LCID" on Monday morning, just a day later than previously expected. Churchill Capital IV, the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the nascent electric vehicle (EV) maker public, held its special shareholder meeting on Thursday but faced a minor setback.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    Many technology stocks were big winners in 2020, but when the new year began investors seemed to lose a bit of their enthusiasm for the sector. Perhaps investors thought that tech stocks were flying too high or that other sectors could grow faster as the economy opened back up. Whatever the case, some fantastic technology stocks are currently on sale and savvy investors would be wise to head straight to the bargain bin.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

    One of the most intimidating aspects of investing in the stock market is dealing with crashes. Market crashes are normal, but they can also be unpredictable and severe. No investments are immune to stock market turbulence, after all.

  • 1 Tech Stock That Could Double Your Money (and More)

    In the 1970s, relational databases were developed to meet this need, and at the time they worked well. Most data was highly structured, meaning it fit neatly into tables, and that's exactly how relational databases work. Its document database platform allows clients to store unstructured data.

  • Largest Ethereum-based Decentralized Exchange Delisting Tokens

    What happened: The largest Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has delisted several tokens ahead of anticipated regulatory scrutiny. Uniswap has removed Tether Gold and tokenized stocks from crypto derivatives platforms like Synthetix. The move by Booklyn-based Uniswap Labs is in response to US laws preventing the company from selling certain investments. Why it’s important: The delistings come after an international crackdown on Binance, the world's largest crypto

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    Despite there being numerous ways to build wealth, few pathways can offer the financial independence that can be achieved by putting your money to work in the stock market. Since 1980, the broad-based S&P 500 has navigated its way through four significant bear markets, yet has delivered an average annual total return, including dividends paid, of 11% per year. If bargain-hunting growth stocks is your thing, you're going to love biotech stock Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL).

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 16th of August...

  • Worried A Stock Market Crash Is Coming? 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks You Don't Need to Wait to Buy

    The past 16 months has been incredible for stock market investors. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 Index, a great proxy for the U.S. stock market, has gained over 101% in total returns, more than doubling in value over that period. Let me put it another way to stress how wonderful this period has been: Based on the stock market's usual average rate of return, it usually takes eight years to earn that kind of return.

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    These stocks are offering enticing high-yield dividends, but some questions remain about their long-term sustainability.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Last year, the pandemic highlighted the importance of a digital-first strategy, driving changes across multiple industries. In fact, the International Data Corporpoation estimates that enterprise spending on digital transformation will total $6.

  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.94

    ONEOK, Inc.'s ( NYSE:OKE ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.94 per share on 16th of August. This means...