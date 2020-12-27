UK Down's syndrome births halve as parents opt for blood test to identify the condition

Pregnanvt woman - Getty Images

The number of British babies born with Down's syndrome has halved as more parents opt for a controversial blood test to identify the condition during pregnancy, scientists have found.

The tests, known as NIPS (non-invasive pre-natal screening), involve cutting-edge DNA technology to identify potential “genetic abnormalities” in the foetus, yet spark criticism from campaigners who say that they encourage abortion.

Since it was introduced in the UK, the number of newborns with the condition has fallen by 54 per cent. This is the same average reduction rate across Europe, although figures vary wildly.

Dr Brian Skotko, a specialist in developmental disabilities, who is the senior author on the latest study, said: "These data are as close to accurate as possible."

Four years ago his team found a third fewer babies with Down's (DS) were born annually in the US as a result of pregnancy terminations.

Most people have 23 pairs of chromosomes. Those with Down's have an extra copy of chromosome 21.

This means they develop differently and have varying levels of learning disability and characteristic physical features. Certain medical complications (such as heart, gut, hearing, or thyroid conditions) are fairly common.

This study, the first of its kind, is based on information spanning 2011 to 2015 from multiple registries and databases in every country in Europe.

Dr Skotko, of Massachusetts General Hospital, said: "People with DS were being counted sporadically, inconsistently, or not at all, depending on the country.

"But without an accurate estimate, it's impossible for policymakers and advocacy organisations to determine how many resources and support services are needed for its Down's syndrome population."

It took three years to work out how many babies were being born with DS and the overall number with the condition.

Statistical models were applied for calculations in countries where there were gaps in data.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Human Genetics, come ahead of widespread adoption of even more sensitive blood tests. They will detect the likelihood of a chromosomal condition in a foetus as early as nine weeks instead of the current 11 to 14.

Even fewer babies with DS are expected to be born. Nine-in-ten people in the UK who know their child will have Down's have an abortion.

Sally Phillips, the Bridget Jones actress and comedian who has a son with DS, fears that more foetuses will be identified and aborted.

Sally Phillips, the actress and comedian who has a son with DS

She has spoken of her joy since the birth of Olly, now 15, and said that being a mother to a child with DS has made the lives of her and her husband Andrew "more meaningful and happy". The couple have two other sons.

The optional test has been offered in the UK since 2012 after its introduction in the US a year earlier. It's been available on the NHS since 2018.

A blood sample is sent to a laboratory and cell-free DNA material is extracted and analysed. Most of the DNA comes from the mother but a small amount is from the baby's placenta.

Dr Skotko, who has a 40-year-old sister with Down's, said: "Countries that are grappling with funding decisions for NIPS should certainly be having deep discussions about its impact on the country's Down's syndrome population."

They must also create an adequate infrastructure of support and information so couples can make informed decisions about subsequent pregnancies.

Southern Europe had the highest fall in Down's babies due to abortions (71 per cent) followed by Northern Europe (51 per cent) and Eastern Europe (38 per cent). Considerable differences were identified among countries, ranging from an 83 per cent reduction in Spain to none in Malta, where abortion is highly restricted.

Dr Skotko said: "In the US, people with Down's syndrome have great opportunities to get an education, to fall in love, and to find satisfying jobs," said Skotko.

The decreasing number of Down's births is offset by people with the condition living longer than ever, to an average age of around 60 in wealthy countries.

Dr Skotko added: "We just feel it is so important to provide countries with accurate numbers of their citizens with Down's syndrome."

Around one in every 1,000 babies born in Britain will have Down's. There are roughly 40,000 people in the UK with the condition.