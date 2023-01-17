UK Draws More Than 100 Bids for New Oil, Gas Sites in North Sea

William Mathis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK drew 115 bids from 76 companies to lease areas of the seabed to look for oil and gas resources, the North Sea Transition Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The leases are the first step in a years-long process to potentially develop new fossil fuel resources in the UK. The government has touted this leasing round as a key tool to improve energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even as the country transitions away from dependence on burning fuels that contribute to climate change.

“It’s fantastic to see such interest from industry in this round, with the awarded licenses set to play an important role in boosting domestic energy production and securing the UK’s long-term energy security,” Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said in a statement.

Even if the drilling is successful, it probably won’t boost domestic energy supplies for at least a decade, according to an analysis last year from Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says Bo

  • Climate activists chant ‘eat the rich’ at Davos summit amid big oil concerns

    ‘We are demanding concrete and real climate action’

  • Energy boss warns higher bills are here to stay

    Equinor's chief says while prices will not be as volatile, investment in renewables must be paid for.