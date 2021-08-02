UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies for more

DANICA KIRKA
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union on Monday as travel industry leaders urged the government to further ease restrictions and allow people to enjoy the benefits of a successful COVID-19 inoculation program.

The new rules came into effect amid reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government may add a new category to Britain’s traffic light system of travel restrictions, a move industry officials say would make many people decide to stay home.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated travelers from destinations on Britain’s “amber list” are allowed to enter the country without self-isolating for up to 10 days. The government is considering creating an amber watchlist to warn people about destinations that may be downgraded because of rising infection rates or the emergence of new variants.

“An amber watchlist will be viewed as a massive red flag, which is likely to cause bookings to those countries on that watchlist to collapse,’’ Huw Merriman, chairman of the House of Commons’ Transport Committee, told the BBC. “In my view, we don’t need any more uncertainty, complexity or anxiety for passengers or this beleaguered sector. It just needs clarity.”

British airlines and holiday companies are hoping for a late summer travel boom after the pandemic halted most international travel, slashing profits and threatening thousands of jobs. The number of passengers traveling through London's Heathrow Airport, the U.K.’s busiest airport, fell 75% in the first half of this year.

David and Susan Handfield were among the first beneficiaries of the new travel rules Monday, seeing their granddaughter Charlotta for the first time after she and her parents stepped off a flight from Berlin.

Charlotta was born in February but virus concerns and travel restrictions prevented her parents from bringing her to London until now. Her grandmother greeted her with a delicate kiss to the forehead at Heathrow Airport.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a long time,'' said Susan Handfield, 70. “We only heard a week ago that they booked the flights.”

While the Handfields benefited from the rules change, other restrictions still prevent many people from flying. Travelers are required to take expensive PCR tests to prove they are virus-free and countries including the U.S. still bar foreign travelers from crossing their borders.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s chief executive, said the British government should allow most travelers to use cheaper lateral flow tests and work with countries like the U.S. to ease remaining travel restrictions. This is warranted by the U.K.’s successful vaccination program, he said.

Almost 89% of adults in Britain have received at least one dose of vaccine and 73% have been fully vaccinated.

“This is a good start, we are showing that the vaccine is our passport to freedom,’’ Holland-Kaye said. “Let’s be confident in the vaccines. Tests show they work against delta and beta variants. So let’s start to show the vaccination will get us back to our lives as they used to be.”

____

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report

    Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to offer respite to the tourism sector amid concerns that the country is not reaping the benefit of its vaccination programme, the Sunday Times reported. Sunak had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of the impact that Britain's strict border controls were having ahead a meeting of ministers on Thursday to consider changes, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the letter. Separately, the bosses of Britain's biggest airlines and travel companies urged Transport Minister Grant Shapps to add more countries to the "green list" that have fewer restrictions.

  • Going for gold: What the Olympics can teach us about developing world-changing talent

    In today’s era of multibillion dollar sports teams all looking for the next Olympic gold medalist, nothing is left to chance.

  • UK lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

    Fully vaccinated Americans can now travel to the UK without having to quarantine.

  • Where a Vast Global Vaccination Program Went Wrong

    Deaths from COVID-19 were surging across Africa in June when 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Chad. The delivery seemed proof that the United Nations-backed program to immunize the world could get the most desirable vaccines to the least developed nations. Yet five weeks later, Chad’s health minister said, 94,000 doses remained unused. Nearby in Benin, only 267 shots were being given each day, a pace so slow that 110,000 of the program’s AstraZeneca doses expired. Across A

  • China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in mainland China, reported as of July 31, was up from 55 reported a day earlier. The new cases included 53 domestically transmitted cases across eight provinces, bringing the total number of domestic cases in the past 10 days to 284 across 14 provinces and municipalities.

  • U.K. and Romania summon Iranian ambassadors over ship attack

    The British and Romanian governments summoned the Iranian ambassadors to London and Bucharest on Monday to protest last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which both countries have attributed to Iran. Why it matters: A Romanian national and a British national were killed in the July 29 attack on the Mercer Street ship, which is owned by a Japanese company but managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Iran is still denying its involvement.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Florida nightlife is going wild and college students refuse to stop the party even as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rips through the state

    Amid the Delta variant's worrying surge, some college students in Florida are defiant that they won't pull back on their full-scale social lives.

  • Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban fighters pushed deeper into the southern Afghan provincial capital of Lashkargah on Monday and closed in on government buildings, a senior official said, as the insurgents pressed a rapid advance. Heavy fighting was raging close to the National Directorate of Security, the prison and the police headquarters in the main city in Helmand province, the government official said, asking not to be named. Taliban fighters have moved in on three provincial capitals in the last few days and seized territory nationwide since Washington said it planned a complete withdrawal of troops by September.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Straddling Pivot Between $1839.90 Resistance, $1795.00 Support

    The direction of the December Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1815.30.

  • China's July manufacturing weakens amid export weakness

    China’s manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found. A separate PMI issued by an industry group and the Chinese statistics agency fell to 50.4 from 50.9. China rebounded relatively quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but manufacturers have struggled as they wait for supply chains to return to pre-pandemic activity and foreign markets are hindered by renewed disease outbreaks.

  • Pressure piles up on PM to ease travel restrictions and shun an amber watchlist

    Boris Johnson is under growing Cabinet pressure to ease travel restrictions, amid fears an amber watchlist for European countries could wreck summer holidays. The Government is due on Thursday to update the traffic light list setting the rules for August, with threats to create a new category that could see nations moved at short notice to red, which entails 10 days’ hotel quarantine upon return to the UK. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is understood to be pushing for the idea of an “amb

  • Seventeen countries could join the green list this week

    Seventeen countries could join the green list for quarantine-free travel this week, according to an analysis of the latest Covid-19 infection and vaccination rates. The research by The PC Agency, a travel consultancy, suggests 12 destinations, including Germany, Poland, Canada, Austria and Romania could go fully green, allowing even unvaccinated holidaymakers to visit them without having to quarantine on their return to the UK. All 12 countries have infection rates below 30 cases per 100,000 of

  • How Molly Shannon Nailed Rich Lady Attitude for The White Lotus

    Hint: Her comic portrayal isn't not based on someone she knows.

  • Light spotted behind black hole for first time, proving Einstein right

    The discovery proves Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity was right — again.

  • Is it ever too late to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s why you shouldn’t wait.

    Getting exposed to COVID-19 too soon after getting vaccinated can still get you sick. But you should still get vaccinated if you’ve already had the disease, a Duke expert says.

  • We Found Out What Happened to the Resort From 'Renovation Island' After COVID-19 Closures

    You'll want to read this before you book your flight. ✈️

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and

  • Wrong COVID tests, missing vaccine info and wristband envy: Don't make these Hawaii travel mistakes

    Hawaii has the most strict entry rules in the country and travelers who don't do their homework risk delaying or ruining their vacation.

  • Delta variant bears down on China just as its economy loses steam

    The Delta variant poses new risks for the world's second-biggest economy as it spreads from the coast to China's inland cities and presents fresh challenges to authorities who have for months managed to avert any widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. Barely a month after disrupting industry in the southern export hub of Guangdong, cases of the Delta variant were detected in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province on the coast. Since Nanjing confirmed its first Delta cases on July 20, numerous cities in southern China and a few in the north including Beijing have reported infections.

  • The CEO of TikTok is reportedly in talks to buy a $64 million bungalow in Singapore - take a look at the street it's on

    Shou Zi Chew, the 38-year-old who became TikTok's new CEO in May, is expected to rebuild the bungalow, which appears to be old and dilapidated.