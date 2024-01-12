UK economic growth rebounds in November

The UK's economy rebounded in November after shrinking during the previous month, according to official figures.

The economy grew by 0.3% in the month, which was stronger than expected and came after a contraction in October.

The Office for National Statistics said the bounce back was led by the services sector, with areas such as retail boosted by Black Friday sales.

However, it said the long-term picture was "one of an economy that has shown little growth over the last year".

Figures released last year showed the UK was at risk of falling into a recession after the economy shrank between July and September.

A recession is typically defined as when the economy shrinks for two three-month periods - or quarters - in a row. The UK economy will meet this criteria if it contracts between October and December.

While the monthly growth figure was stronger than expected, the ONS figures also showed that in the three months to November, the economy shrank by 0.2%.

Economists predict it will be a close call as to whether the UK can avoid a recession.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said November's rebound "probably means the economy escaped a recession in 2023", but expects zero growth for the final three months of the year.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said it is a "coin toss" as to whether the UK avoids a downturn.

But he added: "With employment still rising and business and consumer confidence recovering, it would be overblown to label this a recession if GDP did indeed drop slightly".

Bar chart showing the growth of the UK economy. In November, it is estimated to have grown by 0.3%.

Responding to the latest growth figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "While growth in November is welcome news, it will be slower as we bring inflation back to its 2% target."