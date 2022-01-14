UK economy above pre-Covid levels in November

Construction worker

The UK economy surpassed pre-Covid levels for the first time in November after recording stronger-than-expected growth.

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.9% between October and November.

That was higher than economists' expectations and meant the economy was 0.7% larger than in February 2020.

But there is concern growth slowed again after the spread of Omicron and the introduction of Plan B measures.

"The economy grew strongly in the month before Omicron struck, with architects, retailers, couriers and accountants having a bumper month," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

"Construction also recovered from several weak months as many raw materials became easier to get hold of."

Analysis at Capital Economics said the overall rise in GDP was mostly due to 3.5% growth in the construction sector, adding "the unusually dry weather probably helped too".

It also said manufacturing output also improved and the professional sector also picked up, "apparently due to architectural and engineering activities being brought forward from December".

But Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "GDP almost certainly dropped in December, as households hunkered down in response to the Omicron variant."

The Omicron variant emerged at the end of November and Plan B measures were introduced on 8 December.

Mr Tombs said data such as restaurant diner numbers, transport usage and cinema revenues "point to a pullback in consumer services expenditure" last month, while "Omicron also depressed labour supply".

However, he added: "Omicron looks set to fade almost as quickly as it arrived, thanks partly to the rapid rollout of booster jabs. As a result, we expect the government to allow Plan B rules to automatically expire on 26 January and for GDP to bounce back in February."