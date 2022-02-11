UK economy rebounds with 7.5% growth last year

People shopping

The UK economy grew by 7.5% last year - ahead of forecasts - despite falling back in December due to Omicron restrictions, official figures show.

Last year's rebound came after a 9.4% collapse in 2020 as the Covid pandemic spread and lockdown rules were imposed.

The economy had been recovering strongly at the end of last year, but Omicron restrictions saw a 0.2% contraction in December.

The retail and hospitality sectors were the biggest casualties in December.

For the October-December quarter growth was 1%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That was "pretty healthy", Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, told the BBC.

He said the expansion in 2021 showed the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 group of nations, but urged caution about making strict comparisons.

"The growth in 2021 comes from a low base in 2020, when the economy fell sharply," Mr Morgan said. "And if you look at where the UK economy is now, compared to its pre-pandemic level, which I know a lot of people do for a broader picture of the economy, the UK is middle of the pack, compared with the G7."

He said using this comparison the US, Canadian and French economies were above the UK's, while the UK was above Italy, Germany and Japan.

Faisal Islam, economics editor

The worst of the overall pandemic economic hit is now behind us but the aftershocks remain.

Downing Street is unlikely to avoid the opportunity to boast about 2021. During its hosting of the G7, the UK is now confirmed as the fastest growing economy of these major nations.

But that comparison needs a great dollop of context.

The 7.5% growth the UK economy recorded in 2021 is the highest of the G7 major economies and that does indicate a strong bounceback.

This, as the ONS points to, should be seen alongside the sharpest fall of 9.4% for the UK compared to those same economies in 2020. On the internationally comparable basis, the economy is still slightly smaller than it was at the end of December 2019, unlike the US, France and Canada. On the slightly more timely basis, using monthly data not available in other countries, the UK economy is larger than it was in February 2020.

The UK economy grew by 1% in the final quarter of 2021, a little lower than expectations, as the spread of the Omicron variant weighed on the economy in December.

But as ever during these extraordinary times, this already looks like a rear view mirror on events. Looking forward, the extraordinary cost of living squeeze, with energy and other prices leading to falls in average living standards, is the significant iceberg for the economy in 2022.

The ONS said that despite the fall in December, on a monthly basis GDP was in line with its pre-coronavirus level in February 2020. However, GDP in the October-to-December quarter remains 0.4% below its pre-coronavirus levels of the final three months of 2019.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the latest data showed the economy had "been remarkably resilient", adding that the figures showed the UK was "seeing the fastest growth in the G7 last year and GDP remaining at pre-pandemic levels in December".

However, the economy faces headwinds in 2022. Last week, the Bank of England raised interest rates, cut its growth forecast from 5% to 3.75%, and predicted that households were about to suffer the sharpest fall in living standards since records began three decades ago.