UK economy grew slower than expected in July

The UK economy grew by 0.2% in July, according to official data, following a sharp drop in the previous month.

The Office for National Statistics said the services sector was the biggest contributor to growth, helped by the UK hosting the Women's Euro Championship.

However, while the economy expanded in July, the growth was slower than analysts had expected.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell in June due to the extra bank holiday for the Queen's Jubilee.

GDP - which measures all the goods and services produced by the UK - fell by 0.6% in June because of two fewer working days.

Analysts have said the bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on 19 September, as well as the 10 days of national mourning, could impact economic growth and push the UK into recession sooner than expected.

Last month, the Bank of England said it expected the UK to fall into recession at the end of this year.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters, or three-month periods, of shrinking output. Between April and June, the economy contracted by 0.1% compared with the previous quarter.

A bank holiday affects growth because there are fewer people at work.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, expects the Queen's funeral to impact economic growth by 0.2%.

He said the extra public holiday could have a bigger impact on the economy than the extra day off for the Jubilee in June, "as the hospitality and tourism sector likely won't benefit, but many businesses still will shut".

"That said, many businesses will be able to catch up work, as most of them did in June."

The Euro Championship, hosted by the UK, helped boost economic growth

As well as the Women's Euro Championship, which was won by the England team, the Commonwealth Games boosted services during July. Second-hand car sales were also strong.

However, there was evidence elsewhere that consumer spending remained under pressure because of rising inflation, which reached a four decade high of 10.1% in July.

The ONS said that between May and July, economic growth was flat compared with the previous three months.

The production and construction sectors both shrank in July. Production was hit by a fall in demand for energy such as electricity.

The ONS said that while this may have been due to "higher than usual temperatures", anecdotal evidence suggested "that there may be some signs of changes in consumer behaviour and lower demand in response to increased prices".

Jake Finney, economist at the accountancy firm PwC, said that although the economy grew in July, he now expects a contraction in the third quarter which runs between July and September.

"This would mean that the UK enters a technical recession for the first time since lockdown restrictions ended," he said.

Others, however, reckoned that the UK might see some growth following the government's decision to limit the rise in gas and electricity prices as well as new Prime Minister Liz Truss's pledge to reverse a 1.25% rise in National Insurance.

Pantheon's Mr Tombs said: "We continue to think that a recession will be narrowly avoided over the coming quarters."