UK economy defies expectations to grow 0.5pc - live updates

The UK economy grew by more than expected in May despite surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

GDP grew 0.5pc over the month, according to the Office for National Statistics. That marked a turnaround from April’s revised 0.2pc fall.

The figures could bring into doubt economists' expectations that the UK economy will contract over the second quarter and ease fears of a recession later in the year.

Inflation surged to a 40-year high of 9.1pc in May as a steep rise in energy bills fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine spread to price rises across the wider economy.

Motorists have also been left paying eye-watering sums at the pumps as both petrol and diesel prices rose to new record highs.

The Bank of England is facing the challenge of balancing efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates without tipping the economy into recession.

07:30 AM

Reaction: It's too early to break out the champagne

Don't get over-excited about the GDP numbers, warns UBS economist Dean Turner:

The GDP print for May came in much stronger the than expected, however, it is too early to break out the champagne, as the details in the release still point to an economy under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes households’ ability to spend. The key source of upside surprise came from a surge in GP appointments; growth in consumer facing services actually fell over the month, with notable weakness noted in the retail sector. The one bright spot remains the travel sector, with demand for holidays remaining strong. An economy under pressure, another act of political theatre, and confusion over the Bank of England’s next move have all weighed on sterling against the rampant US dollar. Albeit, the pound is holding its ground against the euro which is experiencing its own set of challenges. This backdrop suggests that we will have to wait some time before investors once again warm to pound. Nevertheless, a weak pound should continue to be beneficial for the UK equity market. In our view, investors are savvy enough to know that the FTSE 100 isn’t the UK economy. So, despite the numerous challenges and uncertainties ahead at home, we still believe UK stocks should perform well in the coming months.

07:26 AM

Chancellor: I'm not complacent

Today's GDP figures are an early first test for new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who's also vying to become the next Prime Minister.

He says:

It’s always great to see the economy growing but I’m not complacent. I know people are concerned so we are continuing to support families and economic growth . We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK.

07:23 AM

Still signs of trouble ahead

Despite the upbeat figures, there are signs that tax rises and inflation are beginning to bite, warns my colleague Tim Wallace.

Consumer-facing services shrank by 0.1pc and retail sales plunged 0.5pc, as payday at the end of April was hit by the higher national insurance tax raid imposed by Rishi Sunak at the start of this financial year. The financial and insurance sector's output also shrank by 0.8pc on the month. Imports of foods and live animals increased by £0.3bn in May, which the ONS said may be due to rising prices. Overall imports and exports of goods both increased by a little over £2bn in the month, leaving the UK with a goods trade deficit of more than £20bn.

07:18 AM

ONS: UK economy rebounds

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, says:

The economy rebounded in May with growth across all main sectors. Health was the biggest driver with many more people seeing GPs, despite test and trace and the vaccination programmes winding down. Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent up demand for summer holidays. There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months, while construction also fared well with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth.

07:11 AM

What drove May's GDP beat?

The unexpectedly upbeat GDP figures mainly reflect a strong rebound in health services after a hit from the winding down of the Test and Trace scheme.

Services output grew by 0.4pc over the month as human health and social work activities grew by 2.1pc, mainly because of a large rise in GP appointments, according to the ONS.

That offset the continued scaling down of the Test and Trace and vaccine schemes.

Other key figures:

Output in consumer-facing services fell 0.1pc, driven by a 0.5pc fall in retail trade, and non-consumer facing services grew by 0.5pc.

Production grew 0.9pc, driven by growth of 1.4pc in manufacturing and 0.3pc in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Construction grew 1.5pc in May 2022, following 0.3pc growth in April. That marks construction's seventh consecutive month of growth.

GDP grew 0.5% in May with services up 0.4%, manufacturing up 1.4% and construction up 1.5% https://t.co/Bj1wiA6D7w pic.twitter.com/Qxng0HMrrA — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 13, 2022

07:06 AM

UK economy picks up in May

Good morning.

We start the day with some unexpectedly upbeat figures showing the UK economy grew by more than forecast in May.

GDP rose 0.5pc in May, according to the ONS. That's a sharp improvement on April's 0.2pc fall, which was revised up from 0.3pc previously.

The growth comes despite inflation surging to a 40-year high in May amid surging energy costs driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Motorists have been paying record prices at the pumps and household budgets are being squeezed in the biggest drop in living standards in a generation.

But the surprise jump in GDP defies expectations of a contraction in the second quarter and will calm fears that Britain will be tipped into a recession later in the year.

