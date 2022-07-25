UK Economy at Heart of Debate as Truss and Sunak Trade Blows

Philip Aldrick and Ellen Milligan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    British Conservative party politician, born 1980
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    UK Foreign Secretary since 2021
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

(Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak tore strips out of each other’s plans for the UK economy in their first head-to-head debate of the campaign to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Sunak, who quit as chancellor of the exchequer earlier this month, claimed Truss’s planned tax cuts would push up inflation and interest rates, add “thousands of pounds to mortgage bills and tip millions of people into misery.” Truss rebutted that Sunak would drive the economy into recession.

In what was at times a bitter war of words, Sunak often talked over the foreign secretary as he sought to rally support among the roughly 175,000 members of the ruling Conservative Party who will pick the next leader. Sunak has trailed Truss in polls of party members, and some commentators on the BBC after the debate described his behavior as rude.

A snap poll of 1,000 voters by Opinium found Sunak edged the debate. But worryingly for the former chancellor, 47% of Tory voters thought Truss performed better, versus 38% for Sunak. Sunak enjoyed more support among Labour voters.

Sunak trailed Truss by 24 points among grassroots Conservatives in a YouGov poll last Thursday.

Economics remained the most fraught part of the debate, with the contenders repeatedly criticizing each other’s plans. Truss repeated her promise for immediate tax cuts to boost the economy, while Sunak said he wants to stabilize inflation and the public finances first.

‘Sugar Rush’

Sunak sought to paint himself as the responsible candidate willing to admit there are trade-offs. He called Truss’s plan a “short-term sugar rush of unfunded tax cuts followed by the crash of higher prices and higher mortgage rates.”

Truss plans to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax to 25% from 19% next year, abolish a 1.25% uplift in National Insurance brought in this year to pay for health and social care, and scrap a green levy on energy bills. Those measures would cost an additional £34 billion ($41 billion) according to Bloomberg calculations.

Sunak pointed out that Truss’s own economic adviser, Patrick Minford, said in an interview last Friday that borrowing costs might have to reach 7% under her tax-cutting agenda. That’s well above the Bank of England’s key rate, which stands at 1.25%. The central bank has said previously that rates over 5% would cause many borrowers to slip into arrears.

Truss was more direct, promising “immediate” help from the cost-of-living crisis. That compared with Sunak’s more equivocal promise to help if energy prices rise again in October, when they are expected to jump another 60%.

The foreign secretary also played to the mostly Brexit-voting Tory leadership, adopting the language of the Vote Leave campaign by accusing Sunak of “project fear” and “scaremongering” for his attacks of her economic plan.

She also said more than once that she’s prepared to “take on the orthodoxy,” distancing herself from criticisms that her leadership would be a continuation of Johnson’s.

The fiercest battles were over the long-term economic outlook. Truss said she would have debt falling as a share of GDP within three years. Sunak said “that is simply not true” and argued that she would “put it on the nation’s credit card.”

“It’s not moral to pass on the tab to our children for bills we aren’t prepared to pay,” Sunak said. “I don’t think it’s right, I don’t think it’s responsible, and it’s certainly not Conservative.”

TikTok, Tax

Truss hit back with claims that no leading major economy was putting up taxes right now, a point Sunak did not try to contest. “Crashing the economy to pay the debt back quicker is a massive mistake,” she said.

The audience of the debate, held in Stoke-on-Trent -- a so-called “red wall” area which switched to Conservative for the first time in a generation in 2019 -- consisted of voters who voted for the party at the last election.

They also heard how:

  • Both candidates would take a tougher line on the relationship with China in future, with Truss saying that she would crack down on companies like social media platform TikTok. Asked whether she would be prepared to sacrifice trade, Truss said: “We have to take a tougher stance. Freedom is a price worth paying.”

  • Both promised to publish their tax affairs

  • Both said they would like to have the other serve in their government

  • Both said they would not have Boris Johnson in their government

  • Truss gave the outgoing prime minister 7 out of 10, and Sunak gave him top marks for the narrow achievement of getting Brexit done.

TalkTV will broadcast a second TV debate Tuesday, and the first hustings in front of Tory members will take place on Thursday in Leeds -- where Truss grew up. Sky News will host a third debate next week.

Postal ballots are due to be sent to the roughly 175,000 members next week. The candidates have six weeks to persuade voters to back them before the winner is announced on Sept. 5.

