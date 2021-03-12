UK exports to Europe drop 40% in January

Lorry at port

UK exports to the European Union fell 40.7% in January, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while imports tumbled.

The figures are the first since the introduction of new trading rules between the UK and the EU.

Despite the sharp fall, the ONS said it was "likely the result of temporary factors".

Meanwhile, new data showed the UK economy shrank by 2.9% in January as the third lockdown came into force.

The economy is 9% smaller than it was before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ONS said January's fall was a "notable hit" albeit smaller than some had expected.

Retailers, restaurants and hairdressers were all affected by the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

"Manufacturing also saw its first decline since April with car manufacturing falling significantly," said Jonathan Athow from the ONS."However, increases in health services from both vaccine rollout and increased testing partially offset the declines in other industries."He also pointed to a fall in both imports and exports to the EU, which fell "markedly" in January.

Exports of goods fell by £5.3bn in January 2021, while imports fell by £8.9bn.

The end of the Brexit transition period occurred as a new strain of Covid-19 emerged in the UK, requiring lorry drivers to take tests to cross the border at the English Channel.