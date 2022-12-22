UK economy shrinks by more than first estimated

The UK economy contracted more than first estimated by statisticians - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The UK economy shrank by more than previously thought in the three months to September as the cost of living hit families and businesses.

Soaring energy prices saw many households and firms reduce their usage, prompting the fall in Britain's gross domestic product (GDP).

The economy contracted by 0.3pc in the third quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is more than the previous estimate of a decline of 0.2pc and weaker than analysts expected.

Statisticians said the revisions reflected bigger falls in manufacturing and production than previously estimated. It added that the reduction "might reflect changes in business and consumer behaviour in response to higher energy prices" after the regulator's energy price cap shot up in April.

The ONS also revised down its estimates for growth across 2022, meaning the UK economy remains 0.8pc smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker.

"Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters, while – taking account of inflation – household spending fell for the first time since the final Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2021."

09:10 AM

Twitter launches search tool for company financials

An interesting new innovation on Twitter.

When you tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results.

Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major stocks.

Chief executive Elon Musk tweeted: "One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter! Nice work by Twitter team."

09:01 AM

Spending power falls for fourth straight quarter

Household disposable incomes fell for a fourth straight quarter in the three months to September, underlining the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Real households' disposable income fell by 0.5pc in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The economy was 0.8pc smaller than before the pandemic, confirming that Britain is the only G7 nation whose output is smaller than before Covid hit.

Thomas Pugh, economist at auditor RSM, said:

The upshot is that the UK is almost certainly already in a year-long recession that may prove deeper than that experienced in the early 1990s. The squeeze on household real incomes will intensify as rising interest rates join soaring inflation.

08:48 AM

Strikes close airports for second time in a week

Three island airports are closed for the second time this week as workers take strike action in a dispute over pay.

Barra and Benbecula airports in the Outer Hebrides and Sumburgh airport in the Shetland Islands are shut today after members of the Unite union walked out.

Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said that Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm and Kirkwall Airport on Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.

The other Hial airports at Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree, Wick and John O'Groats are operating as normal.

The walk-out comes after workers took strike action on Monday.

Barra airport in Scotland's Outer Hebrides - iStock Editorial

08:38 AM

Retailers the biggest gainers on markets

Retailers continued to lead the way on the FTSE 100 after a strong day on Wednesday, buoyed by stronger than expected sales figures from the Confederation of British Industry.

Shares in JD Sports have risen 1.3pc, while B&Q owner Kingfisher has jumped 1.2pc and Ocada Group gained 1pc.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.4pc to 7,526.89 in early trading, with the heavy lifting done by oil producers Shell and BP, as well as HSBC and mining stocks Glencore and Rio Tinto.

Ben & Jerry's maker Unilever was also a strong performer, hitting its highest level in a year to £42.31 a share.

Among the midcaps, Moonpig shares gained 2.4pc in the run-up to Christmas.

The FTSE 250 was up 0.2pc to 18,906.69.

08:28 AM

Business investment slumps in third quarter

Business investment fell by 2.5pc in quarterly terms, according to revised estimates for the third quarter of the year from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was compared with a previous first estimate of a 0.5pc drop.

While the dominant services sector expanded 0.1pc in the quarter, declines in manufacturing and construction dragged the headline figure down.

All 13 manufacturing sub-sectors declined in the third quarter, the ONS said, while inflation-adjusted household disposable income contracting for a fourth quarter.

Gabriella Dickens, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said:

Looking ahead, the UK likely will continue to underperform. We expect Britain to suffer the deepest recession among major advanced economies in 2023, due to the severity of the headwinds from both monetary and fiscal policy.

08:12 AM

Pound hold gains despite gloomy economic data

The pound has held onto its gains despite statisticians revealing the British economy shrank by more than expected in the third quarter of the year.

Sterling was up 0.4pc against the dollar in early trading to stay above $1.21. It was flat against the euro, which is worth 87p.

08:03 AM

Markets edge higher at open

Markets are attempting a brief Santa rally ahead of Christmas despite figures showing the UK economy contracted by more than expected in the three months to September.

The FTSE 100 opened 0.1pc higher to 7,508.14.

However, the domestically focused FTSE 250 has yo-yoed, opening up 0.1pc before surging 1.8pc to 18,876.06. It quickly fell back to a 0.1pc gain again.

07:47 AM

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and FTX co-founder plead guilty to fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend and one of his closest associates have pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating with US authorities investigating the collapse of FTX.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the latest: The revelation came as Mr Bankman-Fried was due to arrive in New York to face one of the biggest ever US fraud trials over the demise of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The 30-year-old agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas earlier this week and could appear in a US court as soon as Thursday. Mr Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, 28, who was joint chief executive of Alameda Research, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, 29, pleaded guilty to defrauding investors. Their pleas were announced by Manhattan Attorney Damian Williams in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited from the Bahamas to the US this week - RBPF/Reuters

07:41 AM

Deloitte fined over accounting failings

The auditing watchdog has fined Deloitte £906,250 over failings in its accounting for building materials firm SIG.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) first launched a probe into the Big Four auditor in 2018 after it had been sacked by SIG after it admitted to irregularities in its accounts.

The regulator also handed a £36,250 sanction directly to Deloitte's audit engagement partner working on the account, Simon Manning, over his involvement in the breaches of auditing rules.

Jamie Symington, deputy executive counsel at the FRC, said: "These breaches concerned two discrete areas of the audit of a particular subsidiary of SIG plc.

"They involved contraventions of requirements which are fundamental to the role of the independent auditor and were associated with material mis-statements in SIG plc's accounts which had to be corrected.

"The breaches in respect of supplier rebates were made all the more serious by the fact that the FRC had highlighted these complex supplier arrangements as requiring particular attention from auditors."

Deloitte - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

07:27 AM

Britain's economy grew less than estimated in first half of 2022

The ONS said the economy also grew less than first estimated throughout the first half of the year, with revisions showing the UK managed growth of 0.6pc in the first quarter and 0.1pc in the second quarter.

The ONS has previously said growth stood at 0.7pc and 0.2pc in those quarters respectively.

07:24 AM

Households saving more of their money, data shows

Household savings shot up over the quarter, though this was largely the result of higher pension savings as the mini-budget turmoil that pushed up borrowing costs also left many schemes in a better financial position due to higher government bond yields, writes Szu Ping Chan.

The ONS said investment income on pension entitlements reached the highest level on record at £30.5bn, increasing by £7.6bn compared with the previous quarter. This pushed up the saving ratio - which measures the amount British households have available to save as a share of total disposable income - to 9pc in the third quarter, up from 6.7pc.

Stripping out growth in pensions, the ONS said household savings grew slightly, as people squirreled some of their government cost of living payments away. Private sector wage growth also helped to bolster savings.

The ONS data also suggested that people cut back on overseas holidays in the three months to September as budgets became more stretched. Expenditure abroad by UK residents fell by £2.9bn compared with the previous quarter.

The household saving ratio grew to 9.0% in Quarter 3, mainly because of adjustments to pension entitlements.



➡️ https://t.co/0lqWyA5ZD3 pic.twitter.com/UqadM51gHq — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 22, 2022

07:15 AM

Good morning

Another day, another set of gloomy statistics for Britain.

Britain's economy contracted by more than first thought in the third quarter of the year, deepening concerns that Britain is already in a recession.

The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3pc in the three months to September, a larger fall than the 0.2pc contraction initially estimated by the Office for National Statistics.

The economy is now 0.8pc smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Output shrank by 0.3pc in the three months to October, suggesting the economy is already in recession.

Two consecutive contractions would mean the economy is in recession.

The economy grew by 0.2pc in the second quarter of 2022, according to a revised estimate by statisticians, after an initial projection of a 0.1pc contraction.

5 things to start your day

1) FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was due to fly back from the US last night, after agreeing to be extradited from the Bahamas

2) Accountants cheated in online ethics exams after switch to Covid home working

3) The boss of Royal Mail has been forced to use a security escort as strikes turn ugly. Simon Thompson has been supported by guards as violence erupts on picket line

4) Pret A Manger is axing most of its vegetarian-only stores as the novelty of meat-free branches wears off. The company will shut or rebrand 75pc of its Veggie Pret stores six years after they first launched.

5) Britain’s space industry gets ready for blast off. Rocket companies battle bureaucracy to launch the first mission from British soil

What happened overnight

Hong Kong shares began Thursday with strong gains following a rally on Wall Street as traders welcomed forecast-beating US earnings and a pickup in consumer sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.97pc to 19,537.45, the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.57pc to 3,085.80 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.54pc to 1,980.33.

Tokyo stocks also opened higher as the yen steadied following a shock Bank of Japan monetary policy tweak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.71pc at 26,574.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.50pc at 1,902.84.