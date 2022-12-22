UK economy shrank more than previously thought

Woman walking past a shop

The UK economy shrank by more than first thought in the three months to September, revised figures show.

The economy contracted by 0.3%, compared with a previous estimate of 0.2%, as business investment performed worse than first thought, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Growth figures for the first half of 2022 have also been revised down.

The UK is forecast to fall into recession in the final three months of the year as soaring prices hit growth.

A country is considered to be in recession when its economy shrinks for two three-month periods - or quarters - in a row. Typically during a recession, companies make less money, pay falls and unemployment rises, leaving the government with less money in tax to use on public services.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker.

"Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters, while - taking account of inflation - household spending fell for the first time since the final Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2021."

The ONS said that gross domestic product (GDP) - the measure of the size of the economy - was now estimated to be 0.8% below where it was before the pandemic struck, downwardly revised from the previous estimate of 0.4% below.

The economy has been hit as surging energy and food prices push inflation - the rate at which prices rise - to its highest level in 40 years.

Along with its revision for July to September, the ONS said the economy also grew less than first estimated in the first half of the year - expanding by 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.

The ONS has previously said growth stood at 0.7% and 0.2% in those quarters respectively.

Consumers are spending less and businesses are cutting investment, and the government's economic forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has warned that the UK will fall into a recession "lasting just over a year".

The OBR has predicted that the economy will shrink by 1.4% in 2023 before growth gradually picks up again.

As a result it expects the unemployment rate to rise from its current rate of 3.7% - near a record low - to 4.9% in 2024 before falling back.

House prices are also tipped to fall sharply as the Bank of England puts up interest rates to control soaring prices.

Last week, the Bank raised its key rate to 3.5%, the highest level for 14 years, which is pushing up repayment costs for people with mortgages and loans.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has blamed the the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine for driving up prices and said the government had a "clear plan to help halve inflation next year".

But responding to the latest ONS figures, Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the government of losing control over the economy.

"GDP data has been revised down, leaving the UK with the worst growth in the G7 in the last quarter," she tweeted.

"The Tories have lost control of the economy and are leaving millions of working people paying the price."