UK closer to recession after shock GDP fall - live updates

The UK economy shrank 0.3pc in April as a surge in energy prices and tax rises took their toll on growth.

The 0.3pc contraction in GDP was deeper than economists’ expectations and followed a 0.1pc fall in March, according to ONS figures.

The decline was driven by the end of free Covid testing in April, which removed a major support for the economy, although there were contractions in all major sectors.

It also came as the energy price cap jumped 54pc and National Insurance payments increased, piling more pressure on household budgets as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The lacklustre numbers highlight the challenge facing the Bank of England as it grapples with surging inflation and a slowdown in growth.

The Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25pc at its meeting this week.

UK shares have tumbled to their lowest levels in more than three weeks as this morning's GDP figures dented sentiment even further.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.9pc in early trading, with investors fretting about a possible recession ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision later this week. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 tumbled 1.7pc.

Oil majors BP and Shell were the biggest drag on the blue-chip index, falling 2pc and 1.9pc respectively. Miners including Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American also slid into the red as commodity prices fell on global growth fears.

Financial stocks including HSBC and Standard Chartered were among the few risers, with expectations of higher interest rates offsetting worries about a recession.

PwC: Economic outlook feels stagnant

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC, says the economy is now feeling the impact of the Ukraine war and surging prices.

UK economic output has now reverted to levels last seen in November 2021 and is around 0.9pc higher than pre-pandemic levels, compared to 1.3pc higher earlier this year. For businesses this means the economic environment is even more challenging as they will have to fight over a smaller pie to grow their revenues. The economic data is now rapidly catching up with the cocktail of challenges businesses and consumers are facing, namely the war in Ukraine, high food and energy inflation and potential for further supply chain disruptions over trade tensions with the EU. We continue to expect the UK economy to grow by an average of 2-3pc this year. However, this projection is artificially inflated by the poor performance of the economy in the beginning of last year. For most people the economic outlook will feel stagnant in the coming few months.

IoD: Consumer spending offers relief for businesses

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, strikes a more upbeat tone about the latest GDP figures, saying there's some cause for hope for businesses.

Although this headline figure is lower than expected, April’s economic contraction is entirely due to the scaling back of the government’s Test and Trace activity. If that effect is removed the economy would have grown. In particular, business will take reassurance from the strong performance in retail sales and consumer-facing services in April following a wobble in March. Although headline consumer confidence remains low it seems many people are nevertheless keen to go out and enjoy their post pandemic freedoms. Business leaders will now be looking to the Bank of England to demonstrate a clear resolve to bring inflation back down when it meets on Thursday, so that they can start to plan for the future with greater confidence.

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open after the latest figures showed a shock decline in GDP in April.

The blue-chip index fell 0.8pc to 7,257 points.

Reaction: Turning point for Bank of England?

FX analyst Viraj Patel reckons this could be a watershed moment for the Bank of England.

With the UK economy facing a recession, aggressive interest rate rises are looking less and less likely.

Mr Patel thinks rates won't rise past 1.5pc (they're currently at 1pc) and predicts the MPC will soon be talking about cutting rates, not increasing them.

@samueltombs is spot on. The UK economy is stagnating hard. Appreciate inflation risks but can't see BoE rates going above 1.5%. Time to trade the turning point in the BoE's hiking cycle... because we'll be talking BoE rate *cuts* soon. Sell $GBP in any case on UK recession risks https://t.co/PhXNVJNtVo — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) June 13, 2022

Pound slides after GDP miss

It's a torrid start to the day for sterling, which is feeling the impact of those disappointing GDP figures.

The pound has dropped 0.5pc against the dollar to $1.2255 – its lowest level in a month. Against the euro it's wiped out its gains, slipping 0.1pc to 85.49p.

Capital Economics: End of Covid testing hits GDP

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says the winding down of the Covid test and trace programme is the biggest factor behind April's shock GDP decline:

The 0.3pc fall in GDP in April isn’t as weak as it looks, but nonetheless increases the chances that the Bank of England opts for a 25bps rise in interest rates on Thursday rather than the 50bps hike we are forecasting. The decline in GDP was the second in as many months and was bigger than the 0.1pc drop in March. It means that GDP would need to rise by 0.4pc or 0.5pc in both May and June to prevent GDP from contracting in the second quarter as whole. That said, without the joint wind down of the Covid-19 NHS Test & Trace and vaccination programmes GDP would have risen. Those programmes subtracted 0.5 percentage points from GDP growth and without them (and after rounding) GDP would have increased by 0.1pc. That’s hardly strong, but it suggests the underlying momentum isn’t as weak as the headline figure implies.

Reaction: Bank of England gets forecasts wrong

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics reminds us that the Bank of England forecast a 0.1pc rise in GDP in the second quarter.

With a monthly fall of 0.3pc in April and worse to come due to the extended bank holiday celebrations, these predictions are looking way off.

Mr Tombs also says this rules out a 50 basis point rise in interest rates from the Bank of England this week. Markets are expecting a 25 basis point rise to 1.25pc.

Worth recalling the MPC thought that GDP would rise by 0.1% q/q in Q2. The 0.3% m/m fall in April blows that forecast out of the water - we are now heading for a fall of 0.5-to-0.7% q/q in Q2 (once you factor in the Jubilee). There's now c.0% chance the MPC hikes by 50bp this wk — Samuel Tombs (@samueltombs) June 13, 2022

KPMG: GDP set to fall further after Jubilee celebrations

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, warns that the economy is likely to keep on shrinking.

The overall outlook remains downbeat as the squeeze on consumer income is expected to weaken demand, and external headwinds intensify due to the deteriorating outlook among the UK’s main trading partners. The rest of the second quarter could see an additional fall in GDP owing to the weakening momentum and the impact of the extended bank holiday.

BCC blames National Insurance raid for GDP woe

David Bharier at the British Chambers of Commerce says the combination of rising prices and higher taxes was particularly painful.

Businesses from all sectors are facing unprecedented rises in raw material costs, soaring energy bills, and wage pressures. The introduction of an increase to employer National Insurance Contributions in April has only further added to firms’ woes.

Rishi Sunak: Global forces are to blame

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has issued his response to the latest GDP figures, and is pointing the finger firmly at global economic forces...

Countries around the world are seeing slowing growth, and the UK is not immune from these challenges. I want to reassure people, we’re fully focused on growing the economy to address the cost of living in the longer term, while supporting families and businesses with the immediate pressures they’re facing.

Britain heads for recession

Britain took a step closer to recession in April as GDP suffered a surprise drop of 0.3pc in the month, writes my colleague Tim Wallace.

It follows March’s 0.1pc drop and raises concerns the recovery from Covid has given way to stagflation amid rises in prices at a pace not seen for 40 years. All major sectors of the economy shrank in the month, the Office for National Statistics said, with services down 0.3pc, manufacturing output falling 1pc and construction shrinking by 0.4pc. This made it the most widespread contraction in the economy since the lockdown of January 2021. The economy has been particularly reliant on health spending since the pandemic began, with changes in the way GPs operate, the rollout of vaccines and the funding of free Covid tests all significant contributors to GDP in recent quarters. But much of that support is fading away with the end of the pandemic, just as supply chain problems intensify due to the war in Ukraine, and the cost of living crisis undermines households’ spending power. Businesses reported widespread pressures from energy bills and transport costs, as well as higher costs of materials they needed, from metals and chemicals to fertiliser and animal feed. Overall the fall in GDP means the economy is now 0.9pc above its level in February 2020, just before the pandemic began.

Chart: Shock fall in UK GDP

ONS: Health sector drags down economy

Darren Morgan at the ONS said:

A big drop in the health sector due to the winding down of the test and trace scheme pushed the UK economy into negative territory in April. Manufacturing also suffered with some companies telling us they were being affected by rising fuel and energy prices. These were partially offset by growth in car sales, which recovered from a significantly weaker than usual March.

06:21 AM

UK economy shrinks 0.3pc

Good morning.

We start the week with more dire economic data, as the UK economy posted a bigger-than-expected decline for April.

GDP shrank 0.3pc over the month. This outstripped economists' forecasts and followed a 0.1pc decline in March.

The figures reflect the impact of the 54pc jump in energy prices in April, which exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis for British households as inflation spirals.

All eyes will be on the Bank of England, which will this week announce its decision on interest rates as it grapples with surging prices and a slowing economy.

1) Ad boycott is undermining GB News and free speech, says boss - Angelos Frangopoulos says advertising snub is 'dangerous for public debate'

2) UK staff try to boost productivity – by working a four-day week - Claims of elitism and logistical issues loom over companies trialling fewer hours

3) Working from home revolution leaves 'permanently scarred' high streets - Footfall expected to remain 10pc lower than it was before the pandemic

4) The serial entrepreneur who took a wrong turn on the second-hand car boom - Alex Chesterman, founder of Zoopla and LoveFilm, battles to arrest Cazoo's slide

5) Wall Street giants resist EU’s bid to siphon City jobs - US finance chiefs to voice concerns over Brussels' drive to move bankers out of London

Markets tumbled in Asia on Monday and the dollar rallied as part of a global rout fuelled by a forecast-beating US inflation print that ramped up bets on a more aggressive campaign of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Asia followed suit, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington off more than two percent, while Shanghai, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta fared almost as badly.

