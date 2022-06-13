UK economy shrinks as higher prices bite

Car production

The UK economy shrank again in April as businesses felt the impact of price rises and the NHS Covid Test and Trace operation was wound down.

The economy contracted by 0.3% in April after it shrank by 0.1% the month before, official figures showed.

April was the first time all main sectors of the economy - services, manufacturing and production - had shrunk since January 2021.

The Bank of England has warned the UK faces a "sharp economic slowdown".

The economy's performance in April was weaker than expected, with most analysts having predicted growth of 0.1%.

Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 30 years, driven by record-high fuel and energy costs.

The Bank of England has forecast that inflation - the rate at which prices rise - could reach more than 10% by the end of the year.

Responding to the latest figures, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Countries around the world are seeing slowing growth, and the UK is not immune from these challenges.

"I want to reassure people, we're fully focussed on growing the economy to address the cost of living in the longer term, while supporting families and businesses with the immediate pressures they're facing."

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the main driver of April's contraction was in the services sector due to the winding down of the NHS's Covid Test and Trace operation.

However, the UK's statistics body said there were "some common themes" being reported by firms that were having a negative impact across different industries.

It said many firms reported how the soaring costs of petrol and diesel meant they had to pay more for materials or "had to raise the price of the products they sold".

"Other respondents also reported that large increases in utility bills, particularly for gas and electricity, had affected them," the ONS said.

Elsewhere, other firms reported price rises to other inputs such as animal feed, chemicals, aluminium, steel, cooking oil and fertiliser, while some respondents said they had "difficulties" in sourcing machinery, electronic components, kitchen appliances, and wire harnesses for cars.

Last week, the cost of filling up an average family car with petrol hit a record £100, as fuel prices have continued to increase following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Businesses as well as households have also been hit by higher energy costs as a result of the conflict.

The energy price cap - which limits how much suppliers can raise prices to households - went up in April by an unprecedented £700 to £1,971 a year for a typical household.

But no cap exists for businesses, which has left many owners with huge energy bills forcing them to cut production or raise prices for customers.