UK Recession Risk Rises With Surprise Drop in August Output

Andrew Atkinson and Liza Tetley
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy shrank unexpectedly in August for the second time in three months, raising the possibility that the country is now in a recession.

The 0.3% drop in output was driven by a sharp decline in manufacturing and a small contraction in services, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected no growth in the month.

The decline means the economy will be lucky to avoid a downturn in the third quarter, marking the start of a cost-of-living recession that many analysts anticipate will persist into the early months of 2023 at least.

“UK economy teetering on the edge of recession” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. “The prospect of the Bank of England raising base interest rates higher and worries about a shaky housing market could see GDP falling by as much as 1.6% in 2023.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pointed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine as the biggest factor dragging down the UK economy.

“Countries around the world are facing challenges right now, particularly as a result of high energy prices driven by Putin’s barbaric action in Ukraine,” Kwarteng said in a statement. “This government acted quickly to put in place a comprehensive plan to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills this winter.”

The Labour opposition blamed the government for unsettling the economy and triggering a sharp increase in market interest rates.

the UK economy is still in a dire state because of this Tory government.

“This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people,” said Rachel Reeves, the Labour member of Parliament who shadows Kwarteng. “Mortgage costs are soaring leaving families worrying about making ends meet. Borrowing costs are up. Living standards down. And we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G-7 over the next two years.”

Escaping with a flat third quarter would require the economy to 1.1% gain in September, an unlikely outcome given the extra public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the period of mourning prior to it. Most economists estimate that output fell sharply last month.

Of the three main sectors, only construction rose. Services fell 0.1% and production dropped 1.8%, driven by a 1.6% decline in manufacturing.

The biggest in services came from arts, entertainment and recreational activities followed by a slowdown in health. Production dropped because of declines in mining and quarrying as well as lower output from manufacturing, electricity and natural gas. Maintenance at larger terminals led to a sharp drop in oil and gas extraction.

“Clear evidence is now emerging of difficulties in consumer-facing sectors, as households adjust their spending decisions in response to inflationary pressures,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.

Consumers and businesses face a rough ride in the coming months. While tens of billions of pounds of government support for energy bills will provide a cushion, inflation is set to climb back into double digits and the Bank of England is expected to respond by aggressively raising the cost of borrowing.

Concerns about the stewardship of the economy under Prime Minister Liz Truss has also hammered stocks, bonds and the pound, destroying wealth and making foreign goods and travel more expensive.

